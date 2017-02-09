Duns Castle in Scotland

With excitement building for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast®” featuring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, HomeAway® is teaming up with Disney to celebrate the film by giving one lucky winner and 20 of his or her chosen guests an unprecedented #HomeAwayCastle stay experience in Scotland this summer.

With its contest that launches in several countries today, the world leader in vacation rentals is offering the chance to make someone’s dream of living a real-life fairy tale come true. The prize package includes a five-night stay in a majestic 14th century castle located in Duns, Scotland and all travel arrangements for the winner and up to 20 of his or her favorite people.

The group will have the entire castle and its 1,200 acres to themselves to enjoy as they wish and can partake in a variety of activities ranging from archery to falconry. Or, they may prefer to dance, sing, read books, or perhaps even talk to the furniture and hope it will talk back, just like in the much-anticipated film.

“Our mission at HomeAway is to help families and groups make unforgettable vacation memories and to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Steve Stamstad, HomeAway’s global brand vice president. “Whether staying in one of our hundreds of castles spread across the world, or even in a simple beach bungalow, we provide more than two million unique places to stay and help travelers get HomeAway from it all.”

Travelers from the US as well as France, Germany and the UK can enter the #HomeAwayCastle prize drawing by visiting HomeAway.com/Disney until the competition closes on March 31, 2017.

HomeAway is also giving away a trip for four to the world premiere of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in Hollywood on March 2, 2017, including roundtrip airfare, spending money and a three-night stay in a luxury HomeAway villa in Los Angeles. Fans can enter at http://www.homeaway.com/lp/beautyandthebeast.

More information, including visual assets, can be found at http://www.homeaway.com/info/media-center.

About HomeAway:

HomeAway, based in Austin, Texas, is the world leader in holiday rentals with sites representing more than two million unique places to stay in 190 countries, and is a part of the Expedia family of brands. For more information about HomeAway, please visit http://www.homeaway.com.

About the film:

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic “Beauty and the Beast,” a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Hattie Morahan as the enchantress; and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup; with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.



Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers.



“Beauty and the Beast” will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.



About the #HomeAwayCastle giveaway:

No purchase necessary. Competition opens Feb. 9, 2017, at 5:59 a.m. CST and closes March 31, 2017 at 4:59 p.m. CST. Competition is open to residents of the UK, USA, France and Germany. One entry per person. See competition rules: http://www.homeaway.com/info/disney-rules.

About the Hollywood premiere ticket giveaway:

No purchase necessary. Competition opens Feb. 9, 2017 at 5:59 a.m. CST and closes February 14, 2017 at 4:59 p.m. CST. Competition is open to residents of the UK, USA, France and Germany. One entry per person. See competition rules: http://www.homeaway.com/info/beautyandthebeast-rules.