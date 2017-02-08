New RIVERDALE Music Video — “All For Me”

VIDEO: Josie and the Pussycats unveil new recording “All For Me” for @CW_Riverdale Thu, 2/9/17: http://bit.ly/2kFCd8r #Riverdale

Josie and the Pussycats debut a new song — the result of a partial collaboration with Archie Andrews — in this first look at an all-new music video for the original recording of “All For Me,” premiering in the Thursday, February 9, episode of RIVERDALE (9:00–10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on The CW. To view or embed the video, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffW17Ym9JLE&feature=youtu.be

Series star Ashleigh Murray provides lead vocals on the new “All For Me” recording, which Josie (Murray) and the Pussycats (guest stars Asha Bromfield as Melody and Hayley Law as Valerie) perform at the Taste of Riverdale event in the video. (Murray previously sang lead on a cover of “Candy Girl [Sugar Sugar]” which aired in the February 2 episode.) As the band performs, Archie (series star KJ Apa) finds a way to sneak into the event after being grounded by his father, Fred (series star Luke Perry), earlier.

Previously in the episode, Archie visits one of the Pussycats’ rehearsals and helps the band finish a lyric for the song. The unexpected creative outlet sparks new hope for Archie, whose interest in music was put to the test after resistance from his father, a complicated relationship with his music teacher, and skepticism from Josie herself.

RIVERDALE executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “So far in the series, we’ve seen the Pussycats perform two covers, but in this episode, we see them doing an original song, ‘All For Me,’ at an event Josie’s mom, Mayor McCoy, is hosting for Riverdale. A bit less pop than what we might normally associate with the Pussycats, but a really great showcase for their voices and talents — with more original songs to come.”

Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Everwood) in association with Warner Bros. Television, RIVERDALE is a bold, one-hour drama that offers a subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. The series stars are KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, with Mädchen Amick and Luke Perry. Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are the executive producers.

