Thomson Reuters Elite, a division of Thomson Reuters Legal reported record adoption of Xcelerate by 3E® and Enterprise™ firms in 2016.

TORONTO, Canada - February 9, 2017 - OLAP Vision, the go-to legal and professional services planning and corporate performance software provider, announced today another record-breaking year for revenue growth in 2016 with over 100% growth compared to the same period in 2015. Led by an aggressive customer acquisition strategy and a focus on major market segments, Q4 revenue saw a year-over-year increase of over 150%. OLAP Vision reached the new milestone by more than doubling its customer base – strategic additions to the consulting and support teams contributed to the ongoing success. The rapid adoption of its unique Xcelerate™ platform has established OLAP Vision as a leader in supporting businesses in legal and professional services industries.

“Our dramatic growth in 2016 is a direct result of our Xcelerate solution, corporate sales strategy and the dedication of our customer implementation and support teams,” said Jag Dhariwal, VP, Global Sales. Thomson Reuters Elite, a division of Thomson Reuters Legal reported record adoption of Xcelerate by 3E® and Enterprise™ firms in 2016. Dhariwal continued, “The market has demonstrated its desire for a unified and agnostic Excel-based platform that has standard certified integration into any GL, time and billing system – customers have often replaced over four existing systems with Xcelerate.”

Enabling customers with real-time data to support decision-making has been a strong trend in the legal and professional services industry. The changing economy and competitive market conditions require the need for real-time data to adjust targets and protect profitability.

“One of the most important benefits of Xcelerate is that it simplifies our ability to compare budgets to actuals, helping us more accurately identify potential cost savings.” said Kelly Henderson, Director of Finance at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. OLAP Vision seeks to contribute not only to the efficiency of its customers’ operations but also their bottom-line, empowering staff to spend their time generating revenue.

OLAP Vision achieved a number of major milestones, including:

Business Growth: OLAP Vision accelerated its growth from 2015, more than doubling both its customer base and top-line revenue. 2016 saw quarter over quarter growth, and an annual growth of over 100%. OLAP Vision has become a trusted partner in the legal and professional services industry. Today, six of the top 20 global law firms alongside a rapidly growing number of AM Law 100 firms trust OLAP Vision with their budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting requirements.

Organization Expansion & Strategic Investments: OLAP Vision upgraded their office facilities by moving to a new central location in Toronto, Ontario. The larger space has allowed continued investment in growing out the product, implementation, sales and customer support teams.

About OLAP Vision:

OLAP vision is an innovative technology company, delivering solutions for mid to large legal and professional services firms globally. OLAP Vision’s flagship product, Xcelerate™, is the only Excel and Web-based budgeting and forecasting application specifically for its industry and offers seamless integration with 3E® and Enterprise™. Operating in both Toronto and Hong Kong, OLAP Vision serves the world’s largest law firms and professional services organizations across the world.

Visit our website: http://olapvision.com

Read about Xcelerate™: http://olapvision.com/xcelerate

Request a demo: http://www.elite.com/xcelerate

Stay up to date: http://olapvision.com/news_articles