Hawthorne Cat Promotes New Customer Portal – My.Cat.Com

My.Cat.Com makes it easy for you to access critical data about your fleet. Once you see all of the features and capabilities, you’ll find countless ways to use it.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announces My.Cat.Com, a convenient new customer portal. My.Cat.Com allows equipment owners to access important equipment data with a single login from any location, on any device, at any time. Save time and improve decision making with this new online tool. There’s no charge to register and it’s available now.

The site accommodates all brands and can aggregate data from all dealers. It includes a task-planning app as well as online operation and maintenance manuals. With My.Cat.Com, registered customers can schedule preventative maintenance, review service history and work orders, check analysis results, and manage rental equipment.

According to Chandra Ramamoorthy, Hawthorne’s Director of Product Support Operations, “My.Cat.Com makes it easy for you to access critical data about your fleet. Once you see all of the features and capabilities, you’ll find countless ways to use it.” Ramamoorthy continues, “Register online today to see how My.Cat.Com makes your life easier.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.