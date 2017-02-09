New National Contest Calls on Teens to Promote Safe Driving

By engaging young people in the distracted driving conversation, they can help craft messages that will resonate with peers and ultimately change the landscape of driving culture.

The American Association for Justice is teaming up with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), End Distracted Driving (EndDD.org) and the Anapol Weiss law firm to sponsor a national “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Distracted” video and meme contest for teens. The deadline for entries is March 30, 2017.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), crash fatalities increased in 2015, reversing what had been a generally downward trend in crash fatalities since 2007. Distraction is now believed to be responsible for more than 50 percent of serious teen crashes. In 2015, distraction-related fatal crashes increased more than drunk, drugged or drowsy driving crashes. Preliminary fatality estimates for 2016 look even worse than 2015.

“Teens can really be catalysts in changing driving behavior and making distracted driving socially unacceptable,” said Joel Feldman, Co-founder of EndDD.org and Partner at Anapol Weiss. “By engaging young people in the distracted driving conversation, they can help craft messages that will resonate with peers and ultimately change the landscape of driving culture.”

Submission for videos and memes should focus on any of the following categories:



Friends don’t let friends drive distracted

Caring friends will speak up even if it may be uncomfortable to do so

It’s not cool to drive distracted

Distracted driving is selfish, disrespectful and inconsiderate

Even though our parents drive distracted, we will not

Big brothers and sisters should model distraction-free driving for younger siblings

“SADD was started on the premise that young people can and will make a difference – and this contest provides a platform for them to do just that and reverse alarming distracted driving trends on our roadways,” said Dawn Teixeira, President and CEO of SADD.

“As trial lawyers, we see first-hand the tragic effects of distracted driving on the families of accident victims,” said Julie Braman, President of the American Association for Justice. “We hope this contest will encourage creativity, compassion and greater awareness among teens – only then will behavior truly change.”

There will be six winners total – three meme winners and three video winners. First-place prize winners will be awarded $5,000, second place will receive $2,500 and third place will receive $1,000. First place winners will also receive four tickets (per winning group) to the 2017 concert of their choice, including acts like Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ariana Grande and more – compliments of RD Music.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 30. All winners will be announced April 14. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Contest judges include: Brent Celek, professional football player for the Philadelphia Eagles and founder of Brent Celek’s Take Flight Foundation; Nikky Williams, television host and ESPN reporter; Deborah Hersman, President and CEO of the National Safety Council; Jonathan Adkins, Executive Director of the Governor's Highway Safety Association; Kirtana Choragudi, SADD National Student of the Year; Sol H. Weiss, Esq. President of Anapol Weiss; and Julie Braman Kane, Esq., President of the American Association for Justice.

For contest details and information, please click here.