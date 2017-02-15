InRiver and Earley Information Science Announce Partnership

Earley Information Science - Information Architects for the Digital Age The integration of EIS services with InRiver’s leading PIM solutions is a perfect fit for customers that need to address their product data architecture to harness the power and drive the customer experience gains that InRiver’s technology delivers.

Earley Information Science (EIS), a leading provider of product data management consulting, and InRiver, the market leader for delivering Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced an integrated solution partnership. The partnership provides mutual clients with comprehensive data management support for their PIM implementations, enabling a world-class customer experience in all channels.

“We are excited to partner with InRiver,” said Mark J. Allen, Earley Information Science’s COO. “The integration of EIS services with InRiver’s leading PIM solutions is a perfect fit for customers that need to address their product data architecture to harness the power and drive the customer experience gains that InRiver’s technology delivers. Large complex PIM implementations require the management of thousands of access rules and data asset relationships. Data preparation that is both robust and adaptable is essential to making PIM deployments successful, and is why this partnership will be so beneficial to our mutual clients.”

This complementary joint solution broadens the value that the two firms can deliver to their customers, as well as extends the capabilities of EIS and InRiver to existing clients. EIS architecture design delivers cost-effective, durable data governance, product data taxonomy and ontology methods, and content optimization for InRiver PIM deployments, providing a catalyst for organizational change and the integration of new practices within the enterprise.

“Through this partnership, joint customers will be able to leverage state-of-the-art technologies, along with industry best practices,” stated Joe Golemba, inRiver’s Vice President of Channel and Alliances. “The combination of EIS services and inRiver PIM provides customers with new capabilities to prepare them for the future needs of their customers.”

About Earley Information Science

Earley Information Science (EIS) is a boutique agency specializing in information science, making data more findable, usable and valuable. By solving data governance, product data management, content optimization, and knowledge management challenges, we help our clients achieve optimal user experiences, lower costs, and maximized revenues. EIS has more than 20 years of experience in working with Fortune 1000 organizations around the world in such industries as manufacturing, retail, financial services, healthcare, the life sciences, professional services and the public sector. Learn more about EIS at Earley Information Science.

About inRiver

inRiver is the market leader for simplifying Product Information Management (PIM). We help B2C and B2B multi-channel commerce and marketing professionals tell perfect product stories across all sales channels. Our powerful inRiver PIM platform radically facilitates the creation, handling, and distribution of perfect product information for a world-class customer experience in all channels, in multiple languages. More than 750 brands around the world rely on inRiver’s PIM platform for efficiently controlling the product flow for their globally recognized brands.

inRiver was founded in 2007, and is today a well-recognized, award-winning, and rapidly growing company with an extensive partner network. The company is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and sales offices in Phoenix and Istanbul. http://www.inriver.com