Ultra-Rare AOR 2.39 Appeals III Warlocks Poster

Classic Posters is pleased to announce an amazing sale featuring 433 lots of rare memorabilia from famous 1960’s rock concerts promoted by Bill Graham at the Fillmore Auditorium, Chet Helms’ Family Dog at the Avalon Ballroom, and Russ Gibb at the Grande Ballroom.

This auction will begin on February 23, 2017 at 1pm MST and run for ten days, closing on March 5, 2017 beginning at 6pm MST.

Items in all price ranges are featured in this sale, including such important rarities as:



Ultra-Rare AOR 2.39 Appeals III poster listing the Grateful Dead as The Warlocks

An original FD-1 Family Dog poster featuring Jefferson Airplane

Famous original BG-105 Jimi Hendrix “Flying Eyeball” poster

Original Rick Griffin artwork for the FD-79 Big Brother & the Holding Company poster

Rare original FD-26 Grateful Dead skeleton and roses poster

Performers represented include the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Cream, The Yardbirds, Frank Zappa, The Who, Santana, The Doors, Andy Warhol, and many others.

