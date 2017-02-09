AAHFN HF Week Banner 2017 "It is our responsibility to help the patient who is limited by their disease see how exercise can make a difference in their quality of life." Cynthia Bither, MSN, ANP, ACNP, CHFN, AACC, AAHFN President

In honor of Heart Failure Awareness Week, February 12-18, 2017, the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) is promoting healthier living with heart failure by providing educational materials for nurses, patients and their caregivers. This year’s campaign, Get Moving with Heart Failure! will target heart failure patients and their caregivers to raise awareness of the importance of exercise when living with Heart Failure (HF). AAHFN seeks to educate and empower HF patients to exercise by providing information on the do’s and don’ts of exercise with HF. This campaign will consist of a dedicated HF awareness week website that contains tip sheets for both patients and nurses along with tools and resources to live a healthier life. AAFHN will provide practical advice by developing a “how to” guide to exercise with HF.

Currently there are 6.5 million adults in the U.S. living with heart failure which affects the ability of the heart to pump blood to the body. Get Moving with Heart Failure! helps patients to take an active part of managing their disease with these self-care tips. AAHFN is increasing awareness and encouraging communication between patients, caregivers, and their healthcare providers. The AAHFN patient education website provides information and easy to follow tip sheets to help live a more heart healthy lifestyle.

“Patients are at the heart of what we do. AAHFN is committed to promoting and providing nursing and patient education to live healthier lives with heart failure,” said AAHFN President, Cynthia Bither MSN, ANP, ACNP, CHFN, AACC. “This year we are emphasizing the importance of exercise and activity for our Heart Failure Patients. Studies have shown how cardiac rehabilitation not only helps decrease all-cause mortality and hospitalizations but also helps fight depression and adds to quality of life. It is our responsibility to help the patient who is limited by their disease see how exercise can make a difference in their quality of life”

In an effort to help maintain a healthy lifestyle while living with heart failure, AAHFN has these and other resources available.

Information Sheets for Patients and Nurses:



6 Minute Walk Test and Track Sheet

How to exercise safely (Safety tools & tips)

Setting goals to stay on track

How hard I should exercise (Perceived exertion scale)

Warm Up and Strength Training Exercise

What a Pedometer Tells You

How to track my exercise (Exercise log/diary/journal)

Walking program

Swimming

Heart failure and exercise

Eating and exercise

Biking

For additional patient education resources visit: aahfnpatienteducation.com

Go to aahfn.org for detailed information about AAHFN’s initiative Spices of Life! Healthy Living with Heart Failure and additional downloads on this program.

Sponsors of AAHFN’s Heart Failure Awareness Week include:

Amgen Cardiovascular

Novartis

About AAHFN

The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN and Heart Failure Awareness Week by visiting http://www.aahfn.org and following the association on Twitter at @AAHFN.