Austal's EPF 8 Completes Acceptance Trials

Austal successfully completed acceptance trials on USNS Yuma, Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 8), January 26, in the Gulf of Mexico returning with a broom flying from the mast indicating a “clean sweep”. Yuma is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy later this spring and is the eighth ship in Austal’s 12-ship EPF contract valued at over $1.9 billion.

“Yuma’s ‘clean sweep’ trial was another significant milestone in the continued success of this important program,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “What an incredible job by an incredible workforce.”

This achievement involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal-led industry team while underway, which demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. Acceptance trials are the last milestone before delivery of the ship.

Austal’s EPF program is very mature with seven ships delivered and four more under construction at the Mobile, Ala. facility. The 338-ft Spearhead-class EPF is currently providing high-speed, high-payload transport capability to fleet and combatant commanders. The EPF’s large, open mission deck and large habitability spaces provide the opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions – from engagement and humanitarian assistance or disaster relief missions being conducted today to the possibility of supporting a range of future missions including special operations support, command and control, and medical support operations. With its ability to access austere and degraded ports with minimal external assistance, the EPF provides unique options to fleet and combatant commanders.

In addition to the EPF program, Austal is also building 11 Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy under a contract worth over $3.5 billion. Five LCS have been delivered while an additional six are in various stages of construction.

-ENDS-

About Austal

Austal is a global defense prime contractor and a designer and manufacturer of defense and commercial ships. For more than 28 years Austal has been a leader in the design, construction and maintenance of revolutionary ships for governments, navies and ferry operators around the world. More than 255 vessels have been delivered in that time.

Ships

Defense vessels designed and built by Austal include multi-mission combatants, such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) for the United States Navy and military high-speed vessels for transport and humanitarian relief, such as the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ships for the U.S. Navy and High Speed Support Vessel (HSSV) for the Royal Navy of Oman. Austal also designs, constructs, integrates and maintains an extensive range of patrol and auxiliary vessels for government agencies globally, including the Cape Class Patrol Boat Program for Australian Border Force. Defense vessels are designed and constructed in Mobile, Alabama, and in Henderson, Western Australia.

Austal has been at the forefront of the high-speed ferry market since the early days of the industry. Our market leading designs of high performance aluminum vessels have long been at the heart of Austal’s research and development. Today, commercial ship construction is centred on our shipyard in Balamban, Philippines.

Systems

Austal has expertise in integrating complex systems into its ships, including ride control, ship management, and communication, sensors and weapon systems.

Support

Austal provides a wide range of support services, including through life support, integrated logistics support, vessel sustainment and systems support. These services are delivered through our global support network in the USA, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East together with partner shipyards worldwide.