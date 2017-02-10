To meet those challenges, we continuously improve and enhance our capabilities and services to make sure our client’s networks are efficient, secure, and reliable

Compass Network Group, experts in dental IT (information technology), is pleased to announce the latest company improvements to better serve their clients. Compass Network Group provides managed services and advanced network technology to dental practices. Their compliance services allow the practices they work with to meet governmental regulations, and their business continuity services preserve data integrity, as they protect the practice and its patients’ information.

Recent improvements at Compass Network Group include the addition of a Logistics Administrator as the first of a round of staff additions to accommodate business growth and manage increasingly large and complex projects.

Other recent enhancements include sophisticated real time service monitoring and analysis software and an advanced network infrastructure management program that provides cutting edge network visualization and management tools.

Compass is in the process of recruiting a Service Manager and implementing fleet management technology to continue to improve service efficiency and emergency response time.

These recent and upcoming changes are designed to deliver excellence, expertise, and dedication to each and every dental practice they serve, large or small.

“While our clients may perceive their computer environment to be largely static, the technology, regulations and cyberthreats constantly evolve. To meet those challenges, we continuously improve and enhance our capabilities and services to make sure our client’s networks are efficient, secure, and reliable.” – Mark Pontius, President, Compass Network Group.

They understand the unique needs of every dental practice because they have been serving the dental community since 2001.

Bio: Compass Network Group was the business-to-business division of a regional computer chain in the late 1990s. Today, it has grown to a standalone company focused solely on customizable dental IT solutions. Specializing in IT for dentists, Compass Network Group provides insight, guidance, and support in the areas of practice management software, hardware, network services, data security and compliance. Supporting 500 practices in four-states, Compass Network Group delivers expertise, dedication, and focus for the dental industry.