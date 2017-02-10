Hawthorne Cat Announces New Special Offer on Cat Mini Excavators

Whether it’s a new mini excavator, dozer, or skid steer loader, you can count on us to help you find the best equipment solutions for your business. That’s the Hawthorne Cat Difference.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announces a new BCP national offer. Purchase a new Cat mini excavator and get up to $3,500 cash back. The offer also includes 1.9% financing for 60 months and a powertrain equipment protection plan. Qualifying models include 300.9 – 308CRSB mini excavators. Additional cash back rewards are available for other models and machine families. Offer valid through June 30, 2017.

Choose Cat mini excavators for optimum performance and versatility. Their small size makes them easily transportable and allows them to work both indoors and outdoors. Despite the compact design, each model features a spacious cab for maximum operator comfort. Popular models include the 303.5E2, 305.5E2, and 308E2.

According to Sales Manager Ross Farmer, “Start the new year strong by upgrading your fleet.” Farmer continues, “With this limited time offer, a powerful new Cat mini excavator is more affordable than ever.”

Hawaii Sales Manager Shane Oliveira says, “Hawthorne Cat boasts over 300 models in 35 different product categories.” Oliveira continues, “Whether it’s a new mini excavator, dozer, or skid steer loader, you can count on us to help you find the best equipment solutions for your business. That’s the Hawthorne Cat Difference.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

