Birch Gold Group Releases 2017 Information Kit

Birch Gold Group, a leading Southern California-based precious metals dealer, recently released its 2017 information kit. The no-cost kit offers detailed strategies for Americans seeking to add precious metals to their retirement portfolios. The information kit is available for request on the Birch Gold Group website.

“The info kit is our sixth edition, and the product of our collective expertise in physical precious metals and how they can protect your savings into the future,” says Peter Reagan of Birch Gold. “It covers a number of reasons to own precious metals, has a specific spotlight on silver, and contains comprehensive info on Precious Metals IRAs.”

The information kit gives both experienced and novice precious metals buyers a comprehensive series of guidelines for using precious metals to diversify their retirement portfolios. Since the 2016 Presidential election, interest in precious metals has soared as investors seek a safe-haven against global economic instability and geopolitical uncertainties. Historically, precious metals have proven to be among the most solid and secure long-term assets, acting as a globally-recognized store of wealth, unrivaled by any other commodity.

Because most financial advisors aren’t versed in the precious metals markets, Americans are often uninformed about the wealth-preserving benefits of adding physical gold, silver, palladium, and platinum to their portfolios. The information kit provides new buyers with clear, practical investment solutions designed to help clients achieve their financial objectives. “In total, it is a 16-page kit with exclusive info that isn’t published anywhere else,” continues Reagan. “We will send it to anyone who inquires, at zero cost and zero obligation. To request the info kit, all you need to do is give us a call, or enter your details on our website.”

About Birch Gold Group

Since 2003, Birch Gold Group has been a respected precious metals dealer, dedicated to helping Americans safeguard their retirement funds. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and a long track record of providing both new and experienced precious metals buyers with customizable financial solutions, Birch Gold Group continues to help a diverse client set meet and exceed their lifestyle goals.

To learn more about purchasing physical precious metals or opening a precious metals IRA, please call a Birch Gold Group specialist at (800) 355-2116 today.

To request a free precious metals information kit, please visit http://www.birchgold.com