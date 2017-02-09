Courtyard by Marriott at the Cascades This will create an exceptional guest experience for business and leisure travelers

National real estate developer Jackson-Shaw and top national hotel operator Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the completion of seven million dollars in enhancements and new construction at the Cascades 110-acre mixed use development. The recent opening of The Courtyard, along with renovations at the Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn, and the nearly completed four local restaurants called, “The Oasis” will create an exceptional guest experience for business and leisure travelers.

Cascades was developed by Jackson-Shaw to establish a dynamic and growing commercial environment along the north side of Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH121) and just west of the Dallas North Tollway. Boasting more than sixteen million square feet of nearby corporate headquarters and regional offices, Cascades is well-positioned to meet both existing and increasing hospitality demand from both travelers and local residents.

The Cascades Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott have recently completed property-wide renovations, featuring a complete redesign of all guestrooms and public spaces that include contemporary furnishings as well as modern interior design. The landscaping and exterior setting is enriched to showcase the property’s outdoor entertainment areas, a newly installed dog park and meeting room space totaling over six thousand square feet.

Cascades offers all of the comforts of home, whether you are ambitious and enterprising, stress free and no nonsense, or accustomed to life on the go. Guests can enjoy an entrée or beverage at the Courtyard Bistro, sit with friends around the fire pit or basketball court at the Residence Inn, attend a meeting in one of the modern meeting rooms at the conference center, or simple enjoy a stress-free relaxing stay laying by one of the three outdoor pools.

“At the Cascades Marriott properties, we are always focused on improving the visitor experience,” said Michele Wheeler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Jackson-Shaw. “We are actively engaged in finding ways to rethink, renovate and revitalize every touch point for the benefit of our guests.”

“The renovations to these three properties have truly created something for every type of traveler all in one location,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Our unique approach as a destination resort manager, combined with our award-winning standards for service, and our experience across major destination markets, will allow us to maximize the potential of this great destination for meetings, social events, and leisure travel.”

Cascades welcomes their guests to a modern, comfortable home away from home during their travels. More information is available at http://www.cascadesatthecolony.com.

About Jackson-Shaw:

Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in Dallas has more than 45 years of experience developing diversified real estate properties that meet the needs of its clients and partners. The company has completed more than 50 million square feet of development since its founding and develops a variety of project types, including office, industrial, mixed-use, residential and hospitality. Jackson-Shaw’s consistent goal is to increase and enhance values in real property assets for its clients and capital partners. Jackson-Shaw has offices in Dallas; Jacksonville, Florida; and Lanham, Maryland. For more information, call 800-351-SHAW (7429) or visit http://www.jacksonshaw.com.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the US and Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.