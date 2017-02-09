This is a chance to have some fun for a great cause and help paint panels and artwork that will help revitalize the shelters, the latest Portraits of Hope public art and civic initiative.

Portraits of Hope will hold a 24-hour-paint-a-thon for the public on March 4 – 5 which will signal that the installations for the LA County animal shelter revitalizations are imminent. The non-stop Saturday to Sunday paint-a-thon will be held at Plaza El Segundo, south of LAX. People who wish to attend should see the POH Facebook page for info. This is a chance for children and adults to have some fun for a great cause and help paint panels and artwork that will help revitalize the shelters, the latest Portraits of Hope public art and civic initiative.

Live musical performers will add to the experience and entertain the painters. Plaza El Segundo has multiple food options for any hungry painters or those wanting a quick bite.

The Portraits of Hope 24-hour paint-a-thons first started in New York during the Garden in Transit project which involved 5,400+ taxis and 23,000 persons in a visual makeover of Manhattan. The last POH paint-a-thon was held in LA in 2015 for The Spheres at MacArthur Park project, involving 3,000 floating spheres at the historic park and 11,000 persons.

24-Hour Paint-a-thon info:



When: Begins Saturday, March 4, 9AM – Ends Sunday, March 5, 9AM

Where: Plaza El Segundo, El Segundo, CA

What: Public can come enjoy painting art panels that will be installed on LA County animal shelters. Musical acts will entertain the painters

How: RSVP to poh(at)portraitsofhope(dot)org

Animal Shelter Revitalizations Background:

The Portraits of Hope animal shelter revitalizations are a continuation of the program’s large-scale, national projects which have brightened and visually transformed public settings and symbols ranging from the NYC taxi fleet, blimps, planes, lakes and buildings to LA’s coastal lifeguard towers, race cars, laundromats/lavanderias, and frontline fire and rescue vehicles by working with organizations from NASA to NASCAR.

For the past several months, Portraits of Hope has been leading educational, creative therapy, and public sessions at which large-scale art has been created that will visually transform the shelters administered by LA County – with the aim of highlighting the sites as public destinations and to help drive more people to those locations to adopt dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, and other pet animals. For background info on the animal shelter initiative please visit this press release.

The majority of the artwork for the animal shelters is painted by children taking part in Portraits of Hope creative therapy and civic leadership sessions in schools, hospitals and social service programs who paint 2D and 3D art elements for the shelters in the course of their participation in the broader education and creative therapy program. POH anticipates that more than 8,000 people will be involved for the LA County shelters initiative.

Portraits of Hope received a unanimous and bipartisan vote of approval from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for its proposal to beautify and visually revitalize animal shelters in Los Angeles County. The approval was spearheaded by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Soon after, Maddie’s Fund, Niagara Cares, The Goldrich Family Foundation, Federal Realty, and Vista Paint generously stepped forward to support and help make possible the privately funded project.

Portraits of Hope founders and brothers Ed Massey and Bernie Massey approached LA County first because the county contracts with 49 different municipalities and processes more animals in its shelters than any other jurisdiction in the U.S. -- more than 80,000 animals a year. The program hopes to involve a great number of shelters throughout the country in the next 2-3 years.

As in other Portraits of Hope projects, the animal shelter effort is a privately funded initiative supported and led by civic-spirited foundations, businesses and individuals who share the projects themes and goals. Taking a leading role in support are MADDIE’S FUND, NIAGARA CARES, THE GOLDRICH FAMILY FOUNDATION, FEDERAL REALTY, VISTA PAINT, with additional generous support from Image Options, EFI/Vutek, Laird Plastics, Tim Bennet, Andy Boyle, Wooster, Helen & Peter Bing, Royal Langnickel, Melrose PR, Jain Americas, The Davidow Charitable Fund, Genuine Burro Brand, Nancy & Bruce Newberg Fund, and Cook’s Doors & Windows, among others.

About Portraits of Hope

Portraits of Hope, a 501 (c)(3) program, develops high-profile motivational art and civic projects that merge the production and exhibition of dynamic public art with creative therapy for hospitalized children, civic education for students in schools, and community engagement opportunities for people of all ages. Founded by brothers Ed Massey and Bernie Massey, the Portraits of Hope program is aimed at enriching the lives of children and adults - many who may be coping with serious illness, disabilities, adversity, or socioeconomic challenges - through their participation in creative, educational, high-profile, one-of-a-kind projects. Portraits of Hope has involved tens of thousands of children and adults in huge civic collaborations - in the U.S. and abroad – that have visually transformed everything from airplanes, lakes, buildings, tugboats, and the New York City taxi fleet to LA’s coastal lifeguard towers, race cars, blimps, laundromats/lavanderias, and frontline fire and rescue vehicles, by working with organizations from NASA to NASCAR. More than 1,000 hospitals, schools, and social service agencies have directly participated in Portraits of Hope projects in addition to a broad array of adult civic groups.