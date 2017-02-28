MTPV Power Corporation Awarded InnovateMass Grant

The funding and support provided by the MassCEC InnovateMass program and the outstanding collaboration of Ardagh Group accelerates the commercialization of our groundbreaking waste heat to electricity conversion technology.

MTPV Power Corporation (http://www.mtpv.com), a clean energy company that coverts heat to electricity using semiconductor chips, has announced that it is a Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) InnovateMass program awardee, receiving a grant to deploy its EBLADE™ Power Platform waste heat to power solution in a production glass manufacturing environment.

The InnovateMass program provides strategic funding and support to companies on the threshold of new cleantech product commercialization. InnovateMass funding covers a wide array of clean energy technologies, with an emphasis on specific energy challenges that are priority areas for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Ardagh Group, a global leader in the packaging industry with more than 23,000 employees in 109 facilities and 22 countries worldwide, is working with MTPV to implement and manage this clean energy site demonstration project. The project will take place at the Ardagh Group, Glass – North America facility in Milford, MA, which manufactures approximately 2.4 million glass bottles per day.

“MTPV Power Corporation is honored to receive MassCEC’s InnovateMass grant. The InnovateMass program is an outstanding resource for clean energy companies in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said MTPV’s President & CEO David Mather. “The funding and support provided by the InnovateMass program and the outstanding collaboration of Ardagh Group accelerates the commercialization of our groundbreaking waste heat to electricity conversion technology.”

“By making key investments in early-stage companies, we can help these local companies address persistent funding gaps and increase business opportunities,” said MassCEC CEO Stephen Pike. “Through continued assistance to help develop Massachusetts’ vibrant innovation sector, the Commonwealth is positioned to benefit from increased job creation, technology development, and economic activity throughout the state.”

"Ardagh Group continually invests in systems and processes that improve the efficiency of our operations, reduce costs and increase competitiveness,” said Ted Moser, Manager, Energy for Ardagh Group, Glass – North America. "Our goal is to become the leading supplier of inherently sustainable glass packaging, and the ability to convert our waste heat directly into electricity improves competitiveness while having a direct environmental impact, supporting both our business and sustainability objectives.”

About MTPV Power Corporation (http://www.mtpv.com)

MTPV is a clean energy semiconductor company using its breakthrough technology to harness the world’s heat and convert it to electricity. For more information, visit http://www.mtpv.com and connect with MTPV on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ardagh Group (http://www.ardaghgroup.com)

Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer care brands. We operate 109 facilities in 22 countries, employ over 23,000 people and have global sales exceeding $8.8 billion (Eur €7.9 billion).

About MassCEC (http://www.masscec.com/)

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is dedicated to accelerating the success of clean energy technologies, companies, and projects in the Commonwealth—while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts. Since its inception in 2009, MassCEC has helped clean energy companies grow, supported municipal clean energy projects, and invested in residential and commercial renewable energy installations creating a robust marketplace for innovative clean technology companies and service providers. Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton chairs MassCEC’s board of directors.