Abt Associates Appoints Regional Directors for International Health

Abt Associates has established a new regional structure to improve company support to its international health projects and appointed two new regional managing directors.

Catherine Thompson will serve as regional managing director for Eastern, Central and Southern Africa and Cristine Betters will serve as regional managing director for West Africa, Middle East, Asia/Near East, and Latin American and the Caribbean.

“This regional management structure will increase our health impact around the world by fostering greater collaboration and efficiency across country projects, as well as between bilateral and global project teams at the regional and country-level,” said Diana R. Silimperi, MD, division vice president for International Health. “We look forward to leveraging this structure to deliver deeper insights about regional needs and innovative solutions for our clients.”

Catherine Thompson is an expert in infectious diseases and HIV and AIDS who has more than 30 years of public health experience, including 18 years living in Eastern and Southern Africa and four years in South Asia. She currently manages health projects for Abt Associates in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, as well as regional programs in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda and leads infectious disease work.

Thompson holds a Masters of Public Health, International Population and Family Health from Columbia University and her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from New York University.

Cristine Betters joins Abt Associates from the Malaria Consortium, a British organization specialized in diagnosing, preventing and treating malaria; controlling neglected tropical diseases; and promoting maternal and child health. She spent the past four years as the Malaria Consortium’s Director of Africa Programs, based in Kampala, Uganda. In that role, she substantially increased revenue and profitability in the region, won a number of large-scale, innovative grants and contracts and expanded its geographic footprint.

Betters has more than two decades of international public health and management experience, having worked in approximately 30 countries on four continents. She holds a Masters of Public Health and a Masters of International Affairs from Columbia University.

