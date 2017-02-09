Billy Sims Kansans have discovered Billy Sims BBQ and love the food, the service and the affordable prices. —Jeff Jackson, CEO Billy Sims BBQ

Billy Sims, former Detroit Lion, Heisman Trophy Winner and co-founder of Billy Sims BBQ will sign autographs and meet with fans Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the newest Kansas location in Emporia at 330 Austin Bluff Blvd. This is the second of nine planned openings for Billy Sims for 2017 and is the 6th restaurant in Kansas.

Tulsa-based Billy Sims BBQ is the nation’s fastest growing fast-casual BBQ restaurant and was named one of the nation’s 10 best barbecue chains by The Daily Meal. The extensive menu includes nine meats, ranging from favorites such as ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, to some unique offerings like turkey and bologna. All meats are smoked daily over pecan wood on-site at every restaurant, with careful attention to the proven recipe and process steps that have proven so popular among diners. Billy Sims BBQ completes the great dining experience with traditional sides – often with a twist – such as baked potatoes cooked in the smoker, potato salad, freshly smoked corn-on-the-cob, coleslaw, baked beans with brisket, green beans with bacon and entrée size salads with fresh vegetables.

“The state of Kansas has become one of the fastest-growing locations for our brand,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ. “Kansans have discovered Billy Sims BBQ and love the food, the service and the affordable prices.”

The Emporia restaurant is owned and operated by franchise partners Dave Dunn and Sean O’Brien. They currently operate Billy Sims BBQ franchise locations in Andover, Arkansas City, Chanute, Dodge City and Newton, Kan. They have been Billy Sims BBQ franchisees for six years and plan to open in Hutchinson and North Wichita, Kan., as well.

“We have grown our franchise quickly in Kansas due to the high demand and great reception we’ve received across the state,” said Dave Dunn, franchisee. “Emporia is a great city and we look forward to introducing the community to our barbecue.”

Founded by University of Oklahoma running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims and co-founder and CEO Jeff Jackson, the popular Billy Sims BBQ brand has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years as BBQ enthusiasts embrace its special proprietary recipes and processes for preparing and smoking beef, pork, and more. The restaurant chain first began operation in 2004, franchising in 2009, and diners now enjoy 51 locations across six states.

Named a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2016 and 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business, Billy Sims BBQ is consistently ranked highly by franchisees for its leadership, training and operations support, financial performance and general satisfaction. For more information on Billy Sims BBQ, visit http://www.billysimsbbq.com.

