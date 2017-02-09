Romantic Island Vacations "You will fall in love all over again."

Travelers know that romance is best celebrated all year long, not just one day in February. In fact, in 2016, “Couples & Romance” ranked among the top 10 travel interest searches on TravelLeaders.com, according to Travel Leaders – America’s largest retail travel agency brand with thousands of travel agents across the United States. Couples seeking to enhance their relationships, as well as all other visitors to the organization’s website, can find a travel agent by destination, specialty, travel interest, and select factors that best suit their needs. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Travel Leaders travel agents are recommending six of their favorite romantic beach and island destinations.

“There are a number of amazing vacations where couples can take in the scenery, the amenities and activities that celebrate why they fell in love. Since sorting through the options and executing the details can sometimes be time-consuming and stressful, our travel agent experts help their clients kick off romantic getaways with peace of mind,” said Roger E. Block, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Network. “That’s why consumers seek experienced, travel professionals who are skilled at recommending and creating customized itineraries to suit the individual tastes and desires of their clients. It is what our Travel Leaders travel agents do best, so that their clients can focus on other important aspects of their lives.”

TravelLeaders.com features extensive profiles on nearly 3,500 travel agents who specialize in destinations, cruises and resorts and have personally experienced them so that their clients can rest assured that their agent’s recommendations are coming from firsthand experiences – from the feel of the bed sheets, to the food on the menu, to the shade of blue of the water at the beach.

Given the popularity of interests focused on couples-related vacations, here are Travel Leaders’ top recommended beach and island destinations for planning a romantic getaway.

Hawaii. “Hawaii is a beautiful destination with so many opportunities to experience romance, no matter what that means to you,” said Debbie Isom, a Travel Leaders travel agent in Bloomington, Indiana. “This tropical location, accessible without the need of a passport, is a wonderful getaway for those who appreciate ecotourism and natural beauty. A particular romantic spot is the Na Pali coast – one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world.”

Mexico. From Cabo San Lucas to the Riviera Maya, add some romance with a trip to Mexico. “Visit one of 10 Secrets Resorts throughout Mexico for the ultimate spicy getaway with authentic award-winning Mexican foods and the ultimate in romantic vibes throughout the all-inclusive, adult-only properties,” advised Alex Trettin of Travel Leaders in Tacoma, Washington. “Secrets Cabo is a romantic weekend getaway accessible within just a few hours from any southern or western state. For something a little off the beaten path, visit Huatulco or Secrets Aura Cozumel.”

St. Lucia. “Everything from the dramatic Piton Mountains in the west to the quintessentially Caribbean white sand beaches by luxury resorts makes the island of St. Lucia scream romance,” said Fort Worth, Texas-based Travel Leaders travel agent Sandy Duvall. “If you’d like a more secluded getaway, there are fabulous resorts all over St. Lucia’s eastern coast. Nothing beats a tropical getaway.”

Costa Rica. “If you want an intimate setting for just you and your sweetheart, a sparkling champagne toast and a candlelight dinner for two under the stars on a white, soft sandy beach in Costa Rica, with a gentle breeze will create a wonderful memory,” said Jaime Buss, Travel Leaders, Woodbury, Minnesota.

New Zealand. “Head to New Zealand and drive across the famous Ninety Mile Beach, or go yachting along any one of New Zealand’s picturesque coastlines,” advised Debbie Sebastian, a Kiwi Specialist from Travel Leaders in Danville, Kentucky. “The scenery is picture perfect no matter where you are and what you do on the island, because in New Zealand, from sunrise to sunset, you create your own love story.”

French Polynesia. “You will fall in love all over again as you fall in love with Tahiti and these other awe-inspiring little islands, atolls and motus,” exclaimed Teresa Scannell, a Travel Leaders agent in Mesa, Arizona. “Bora Bora is breathtaking, but if you want to disconnect from the world and focus on each other, then try a hidden gem like Le Tahaa or Vahine Island.”

