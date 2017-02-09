1EDISource has announced IntelligentXchange, a software agnostic clip-on EDI software solution that breaks down complex EDI data into usable insights in order to help suppliers and retailers achieve new levels of operational efficiency. The company will offer demonstrations of the new supply chain visibility tool at its booth [TECH 1] at the RILA 2017 Retail Supply Chain Conference, February 12-15 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

IntelligentXchange offers users the freedom to focus less on the back end and more on the business by minimizing research time and alerting them to potential problems with invoices, advanced shipment notices (ASNs), purchase orders (POs) and other common order-to-cash transactions. By improving supply chain control and visibility, the platform promotes strong relationships between trading partners and helps them to reduce data-related errors and become more profitable.

“EDI technology has become a valuable tool for modern businesses by streamlining the exchange of business documents, but the complexity of EDI data itself often leads to errors that can make it challenging for companies to realize the benefits,” said Amanda Biddlestone, director of marketing, 1EDISource. “IntelligentXchange speaks the same language as its users, adding a layer of transparency to the EDI process by automatically analyzing the raw data and presenting it in a way that makes it easy to see where cost-saving adjustments can be made.”

The platform enables users in compliance, customer service, finance, accounting and information technology to be proactive in identifying and dealing with data issues, warning them in advance of changes in pricing and payment terms and generating immediate alerts in the event of missing or late ASNs. Features include sharing functionality that allows customer service and accounts receivable reps to send documents to vendors and customers without involving IT departments; a built-in EDI Reader tool, which creates easy-to-read, printable versions of common EDI documents; and automatic detection of broken syntax, pricing discrepancies and other issues.

About 1EDISource

Founded in 1989, 1EDISource has designed an elite suite of EDI solutions for businesses of all sizes. Solving complex EDI problems with a superior product line and remarkable and caring, expert support, 1EDISource was the first to introduce an actionable EDI solution, saving millions of dollars for some of the largest companies. For more information please visit http://www.1EDISource.com.