We win again! We've been nominated 5 years in a row, and this is our third year winning 1st place. TraderPlanet's option trading investors like our ease of use, clean user interface, and robust feature set.

Born To Sell Options, LLC, the investment software development company, today announced it won the 2016 TraderPlanet STAR (Superior Trading And Resource) Award in the Trading Software:Options category. The winner was chosen by popular vote among TraderPlanet's users.

Born To Sell's customizable covered call screener makes it easy for income-oriented investors to search hundreds of thousands of covered calls instantly. Results are displayed in a user-friendly format, saving investors a huge amount of research time and allowing them to quickly identify high yield opportunities that match thier search criteria. In addition, the covered call portfolio management features help investors maximize their time premium (income) capture each month.

Established in 2009, Born To Sell is a software development company dedicated to making best-of-breed covered call investment tools for self-directed investors. Headquartered in Long Beach and privately funded, Born To Sell's subscription service helps income-oriented investors with trade selection and portfolio management. For more information, or to take a free trial, please visit https://www.borntosell.com.