Less than a decade ago, nine out of ten doctors in the United States updated patient’s paper records and stored them in color coded files. Today, according to The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, more than 80% of physicians use electronic medical records (EMR). Although EMRs serve a vital purpose to healthcare organizations and add value, many healthcare professionals are unhappy and frustrated in their daily interaction with these systems. A new white paper from iVEDiX titled, “Transforming your Experience: Unlocking the Value of Electronic Medical Records” addresses the shortfalls of usability and workflow in EMRs and shares a novel approach to leveraging EMRs, without overhauling existing systems.

Today’s physician — whose passion is to help people — is unable to do just that because they are up against cumbersome EMR processes, such as: pre-loaded features that only get in the way of patient’s care and poor technology design that forces them to spend more time documenting required information of questionable value. According to a survey conducted by the American Medical Association and American Electronic Health Records Partners, only 34% of physicians said that they were satisfied or very satisfied with their EMR systems and 72% described their EMR systems ability to decrease workload as difficult or very difficult. Unfortunately, this results in physician frustration; a weakened patient experience; a diminished patient – physician relationship; reduced physician quality of life; and lost opportunities, time and money.

“EMR systems are vital to healthcare organizations, but their complex design is at the heart of all their frustrations,” said Ameet Bhattacharya, senior vice-president of the Healthcare Practice at iVEDiX. “We have designed and architected our platform from the ground up to focus on one thing - the user. It’s cost-efficient, has a rapid return on investment, drives efficiency that saves hours, and improves both the physician and patient experience.”

The white paper examines the current healthcare professional’s pain points as well as a path toward revolutionizing a clinician’s experience of working with EMRs. By following this path, healthcare professionals can improve engagement with patients and the usage of systems to unlock far more value from their current technology investments.

