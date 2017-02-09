National Life Unveils EZ Underwriting Program

The companies of National Life Group are pleased to announce the EZ Underwriting Program on their FlexLife II Indexed Universal Life product offering. This industry leading program offers the potential to issue up to one million in life insurance coverage at elite rates without the need for a medical exam or fluids.

This new program means faster underwriting decisions and policy issue. “We strive to innovate and look for ways to enhance the customer experience. With EZ Underwriting, we’re making it easier to do business with us,” commented Bill Whitsell, SVP of Business Acquisition.

The EZ Underwriting Program helps to simplify the application process. “This innovative program gives National Life Group the opportunity to create a better customer experience for our clients,” remarked Paul Greene, Vice President and Chief Underwriter.

Nearly 100 million Americans do not have adequate life insurance, according to the non-profit organization Life Happens, the EZ Underwriting Program is one way that National Life Group is helping to make it easier for people to get the coverage they need.

At National Life, our story is simple: For more than 167 years we’ve worked hard to deliver on our promises to millions of people with our vision of providing peace of mind in times of need. It’s our cause, stemming from a deep passion to live our values to do good, be good and make good, every day.

Producers, to learn more about EZ Underwriting or the complete product portfolio and services offered by the companies of National Life Group, please contact the National Life Group Sales Desk at 1-800-906-3310.

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in 1848 in Montpelier, Vt., Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York. NL FlexLife II, form series ICC16 / 20413(0616), is underwritten by National Life Insurance Company. LSW FlexLife II, form series ICC16/20417(0616) is underwritten by Life Insurance Company of the Southwest.