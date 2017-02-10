Woven Metal Products Announces Record Company Growth

Woven Metal Products (WMP), a premier fabrication facility specializing in reactor and tower internals, has experienced record growth in physical space and capabilities over the last decade. WMP manufactures diverse parts for a wide range of industrial needs and handles the process from creation to installation and delivery. Headquartered in Alvin, TX, WMP is located in a strategic location, being close to four major ship ports (Freeport, Galveston, Texas City and Houston), as well as a short distance to two international airports and near rail options.

To accommodate growing needs, WMP added 8,500 sq ft for a Perforated Products Division utilizing CNC equipment in 2007 and launched a massive full-scale upgrade in 2010 with an addition of a high-bay of 15,000 sq ft and office space of 8,000 sq. ft. Today’s facility boasts a fully renovated main office as well as more than 100,000 square feet of shop space, with 26 feet under the hook, accommodating 30 tons more. The facility itself sits on 82 acres, so there is plenty of room to continue to expand operations over time. Customers can be assured that no job is too large, as WMP has the space and equipment necessary to complete the project.

With WMP’s facility growth came expansion in equipment and capabilities. A visit to the WMP facility yields a vast array of workstations, laser and water-jet cutters, perforation machinery, press breaks, and welding essentials. The facility currently has a video system with over 45 cameras throughout the facility for full monitoring of projects and quality control. Programming of WMP’s state-of-the-art robotic equipment can be done or edited from any machine terminal within the WMP facility, allowing for immediate, or even last-second changes. Robotic equipment can also be programmed to perform non-stop and, because of this flexibility and technology, work can continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with or without personnel - so regardless of customer tight timelines, WMP can meet the required demands.

Looking back on the past 50 years of being in business, Woven Metal Products, Inc. WMP has grown from a small manufacturer of wire mesh internals to establishing a reputation as one of the best fabrication facilities serving local, domestic and international partners. The company’s 50 years of growth is testament to its reliable quality, partnership attitude, and attention to detail. Whatever the need, WMP answers it, by adding space and equipment or increasing personnel as needed.

About Woven Metal Products

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is a state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Alvin, Texas. Established in 1967, WMP has grown with its customers. With that growth has come increased expertise, capabilities, and state-of-the-art equipment. Known for Reactor and Tower Internals for the oil and gas industry, WMP can also custom fabricate for any application and need across multiple industries. For a quote or more information, contact WMP at http://www.WovenMetal.com or call 281-331-4466 or toll-free 800-624-6537.