2017 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award Dash was made to answer the calls for a service that accomplished what they needed from a cost-saving VoIP platform but that was easy enough for anyone on their team to use.

VirtualPBX today announced the receipt of two of the most coveted and prestigious awards for its lean and powerful business VoIP platform, Dash. Dash has just been awarded the 2017 Internet Telephony Product of the Year and the 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award in an unprecedented sweep of the end of the calendar year’s biggest recognitions.

“We launched Dash about one year ago and it has been a successful first twelve months for our customers who have transitioned onto it,” said Lon Baker, VirtualPBX’s COO. “These awards are validation to those customers that their VoIP platform is everything they need it to be, and you can’t put a premium on that type of reassurance.”

Dash was launched with the simple concept that enterprise-grade hosted telecommunications shouldn’t have to rely on enterprise-grade engineering know how to operate them. By taking the robust foundation of features that VirtualPBX offers through its core technology and presenting it in a consumer application style based on intuitive design and ease of use, Dash has rapidly become a contender in the crowded space of hosted telecom.

“By listening to feedback from customers we saw a clear need for a new approach to how VoIP platforms are designed,” added Baker, “Dash was made to answer the calls from them for a service that accomplished what they needed from a cost-saving VoIP platform but that was easy enough for anyone on their team to use.”

Universal access and sleek design have been what popularized Dash over the past year, but its capabilities have been what legitimized it among its peers. Winning these two peer-reviewed awards is validation that a user-friendly platform doesn’t need to come at the expense of a dilution of functionality. Instead, the hosted telecommunications industry has effectively been put on notice following these two award wins for Dash that form will be as highly scrutinized as function for VoIP providers moving forward.

For more information about Dash, these awards, and VirtualPBX hosted business phone service in general, visit VirtualPBX.com.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX was founded in San Francisco in 1997 and brought some of the first commercially available hosted PBX service to market for small business owners. Born from the advent of the hosted telecom industry and driven by the innovative vision of its founders, VirtualPBX continues to deliver leading edge telephony products for business. Backed by award-winning, local, in-house support teams, VirtualPBX offers an array of services including disaster recovery, network monitoring and optimization, and professional system management.

VirtualPBX Contact

Rachel Anderson

Vice President of Design & Marketing

888.825.0800 Ext. 339

Rachel.Anderson(at)VirtualPBX(dot)com