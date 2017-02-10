The National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) participated in the 18th Annual Windstorm Insurance (WIND) Conference held from Jan. 29- Feb. 2 at the Renaissance SeaWorld located at 6677 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando, Fla. The NIRC is a consumer rights advocacy organization dedicated to protection and education of consumers within the insurance restoration industry. The NIRC vetted member network is a prestigious membership composed of the best contactors, appraisers, public adjusters in the industry that are committed to raising industry standards through education and adherence to high ethics.

The annual WIND Conference provides insurance claims professionals an opportunity to meet and mingle with top industry professionals and influencers to engage and discuss current trends, hot topics and recent developments in windstorm and property insurance claims. This three-day event is jam-packed with activities including workshop sessions, keynote speakers, networking receptions, and more.

“The WIND Conference is an excellent platform to connect and engage with insurance industry professionals,” says Joe Radcliff, president of the National Insurance Restoration Council.

Radcliff founded the National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) to pave the way in much needed industry reform. The NIRC is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization that is devoted to protecting and educating property owners and restoration contractors when dealing with insurance claims. NIRC members pass a thorough background screening and compliance check through independent 3rd party Global Risk Management Solutions (GRMS). The NIRC acts as principal advocate for improved case law and industry reform and protects both property owners and contractors through the insurance claim process.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) is a non-profit organization devoted to protecting and educating property owners and restoration contractors when dealing with insurance claims. The NIRC acts as the principal advocate for improved legislation and case law to protect consumers and contractors when dealing with insurance claims throughout the nation. The NIRC serves the common interest of insurance restoration contractors and protects consumers from unethical contractors. Vetted and certified NIRC certified contractors adhere to a strict code of professional conduct, educate property owners about the insurance restoration process, and give back to communities in storm damaged areas. NIRC certified contractors go through an extensive background check to become members of the Diamond Standard code of business. The NIRC as a self-regulated entity and cooperates with the Department of Insurance (DOI) and other regulatory authorities throughout the United States to improve the ethics of the industry through education and high standards.

The Windstorm Insurance Network, Inc. is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing education and training, and to promoting a cooperative dialogue among professionals concerned with property and windstorm insurance claims issues. The Windstorm Insurance Network is dedicated to promoting awareness of property and windstorm insurance claims issues through the application of educational initiatives, shared member resources, and technology designed to support and improve the professional delivery of property and windstorm-related insurance claims services.

