Go Local Interactive is proud to be among a diverse group of marketing agencies that have united to form the Local Marketing Transparency Initiative. This group works to promote transparency within the marketing industry while arming businesses with knowledge to make better decisions when it comes to their marketing plan.

Being transparent and authentic with customers is noted as a key to success. Product Director Caleb Ross says "Go Local is proud to be a founding member of the Local Marketing Transparency Initiative. Transparency has always been a fundamental aspect of our relationships with our clients. We are proud to have the opportunity to share the importance of agency transparency with companies looking to enter a partnership with marketing agencies." It’s also important that marketing agencies are equally transparent regarding contract terms, products, and practices. That’s why the LMTI works to identify and clarify common gray areas that may be confusing or difficult for businesses to understand. Those areas include: ownership rights of digital assets; controls and access of analytics, listing portals, and social profiles; and the accountability and cost of ongoing responsibilities.

The LMTI also aims to help businesses through an online knowledge base that provides clear expectations and limitations for a marketing strategy. Oftentimes, marketing agencies will make promises to provide positive results – whether in terms of followers, keyword ranking, or listing platforms – which may actually be distorted by the use of black hat tactics. The LMTI helps businesses understand such practices by debunking common myths and providing questions businesses should be asking their marketing agency.

Formed as a resource for businesses seeking equitable marketing services, the LMTI offers guidance for partnering with a marketing agency. All LMTI member-agencies have pledged to transparent dealings with their clients.

For more information visit the LMTI website.