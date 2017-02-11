"We are pleased that we were able to resolve our patent dispute with Nexxfield,” says Dan Sawyer, Brock USA’s CEO. “We wish Nexxfield well, and we encourage fair competition in the marketplace."

Brock USA, LLC and Nexxfield, Inc. settled their lawsuit that was pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in which Brock asserted that Nexxfield’s Original NexxPAD product infringes six U.S. Patents on Brock’s PowerBase® and PowerBase YSR® products (Case No. 1:16-cv-07135 (N.D. Ill.). The Original NexxPAD that is the subject of the settlement is shown here.

Under the terms of the settlement:



Nexxfield will no longer make, have made, use, market, advertise, promote, sell, provide or install the Original NexxPad in the United States and Canada, or import the Original NexxPad into the United States, during the term of the Brock patents; and

Nexxfield will no longer assist any third party to make, have made, use, market, advertise, promote, sell, provide or install the Original NexxPAD in the United States and Canada, or import the Original NexxPad into the United States, during the term of the Brock Patent Rights.

All other terms and conditions of the settlement are confidential.

“We are pleased that we were able to resolve our patent dispute with Nexxfield,” says Dan Sawyer, Brock USA’s CEO. “We wish Nexxfield well, and we encourage fair competition in the marketplace. Brock will continue to enforce its patent rights to protect its innovations.”