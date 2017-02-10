Tampa Preparatory School Students Give Back to the Community

What we do on Terrapin Day is a way to give back to our own society and to understand how lucky and privileged we are. We use this special opportunity to gain a deeper insight of humanity and sympathy. Past News Releases RSS Tampa Preparatory School Renovates...

Tampa Preparatory School is excited to announce our partnership with many local organizations for the School’s annual day of giving back, Terrapin Day, on February 15 (Upper School) and February 17 (Middle School). As part of Terrapin Day, every Tampa Prep student participates in a service project with classmates by taking on a cause and donating their time to that specific organization. From serving meals to the homeless to helping children of migrant workers, students learn the value of volunteering their time and the impact it has on others during this day.

Ingrained in the mission of Tampa Preparatory School, students learn to live “with a higher purpose than self” by volunteering in the greater community and helping a variety of organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area. During Tampa Prep’s Terrapin Day, students will experience personal growth and obtain leadership skills as they further their commitment to live the mission of Tampa Prep.

Tampa Prep student Isabella Wu said, “What we do on Terrapin Day is a way to give back to our own society and to understand how lucky and privileged we are. We use this special opportunity to gain a deeper insight of humanity and sympathy.”

Sixth grade students will host a car wash at Tampa Prep to benefit The Rosa Valdez Early Childhood Learning Center.

Seventh grade students will visit A Brighter Community Preschool or The Rosa Valdez Early Childhood Learning Center. While at these schools, the students will work with the students both in and out of the classroom.

Eighth graders will volunteer with The Rosa Valdez Early Childhood Learning Center, Metropolitan Ministries or Feeding America Tampa Bay. Students volunteering at Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding America Tampa Bay will restock food pantry shelves and organize donations. At Rosa Valdez, students will rotate through the preschool classrooms to work with children and complete garden projects on the playground.

Each Middle School student will participate in a book drive to collect materials for The Rosa Valdez Early Childhood Learning Center. Along with the book drive, Middle School students will be fundraising to sponsor children through Cornerstone Family Ministries and participating in our own version of their Wonder Walk along Riverwalk!

Ninth graders will spend the day at Metropolitan Ministries working in the kitchen, assisting people in selecting food/clothing and sorting donations.

Tenth graders will welcome Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) Wimauma Academy to Tampa Prep for the day! RCMA provides quality childcare and early education for children of migrant farm workers and rural, low-income families throughout our state. The Terrapin students will spend time working with students on a variety of activities, including a field day, reading with children and participating in hands-on robotics demonstrations.

Eleventh grade students will volunteer at Feeding America Tampa Bay or Frost Elementary. While at Feeding America Tampa Bay, students will sort donations and prepare the food for shipment to various shelters and donation sites throughout the Tampa Bay area. Students volunteering at Frost Elementary will work in classrooms to help assist students on a variety of projects.

When asked about her experience at Feeding America Tampa Bay last year, Tampa Prep 12th grader Jordan Kelly said, “Terrapin Day is important to me because I love knowing that I made a difference in someone else's life. Last year I sorted food at Feeding America Tampa Bay, and the best feeling was seeing how much food we had at the end of the day to give to those who needed it.”

Seniors will be spending the day at Meals on Wheels of Tampa Bay, Just Elementary, Brookdale Bayshore or St. Peter Claver School. Seniors taking part in Meals on Wheels of Tampa Bay will be delivering meals around the Tampa Bay area. Students at Just Elementary will be planning a field day for the local school and instituting their monthly birthday party program. Students working with Brookdale Bayshore will be helping senior residents with technology, games and music. Students volunteering with St. Peter Claver will be using the Hopscotch app to assist the younger students in coding a few of the tutorials.

Tampa Prep is excited to provide this opportunity to all our students by getting them out of the classroom and into the community. By living out Tampa Prep’s mission “to live with a higher purpose than self,” students are able to give back to the community that has given them so much.