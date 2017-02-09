Working together with other major brands helps keep us informed and ahead of the curve.

The world’s best companies gathered in Manhattan last month for an evening of networking, amazing dining, and conversations about how to get the most value from their sports sponsorships. Hosted by InviteManager, recently named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, the event took place at one of New York’s finest restaurants and featured guest speakers from Anheuser-Busch and Konica Minolta USA.

“We had over fifty attendees representing nearly thirty companies,” said InviteManager co-founder and CEO Tony Knopp. “It was an incredible experience for our guests to hear how top brands like Anheuser-Busch and Konica Minolta make their sponsorships count. Helping companies transform their tickets and client entertainment into an essential, measurable part of their business is what we do.”

“More than ever, companies need a way to cut through the noise and get a customer’s attention making live events and experiences a crucial investment,” said Nick Kelly, Director of Experiential Marketing at Anheuser-Busch, who spoke at the New York event. “Working together with other major brands helps keep us informed and ahead of the curve.”

InviteManager’s New York event kicks off a series of roundtables taking place across the country this year. Cities include Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Cleveland, with additional events planned in New York City. (Those interested in attending can register their interest at: invitemanager.com/2017-roundtables)

“Events are powerful,” says Knopp. “There’s no better way to communicate that than by actually creating events for our guests to experience. We’re thrilled that everyone finds our sponsorship roundtables so valuable, and we’re humbled to play a role in helping customers unlock the power of their sponsorships by creating a fun space where they can learn from one another and network with their peers in a friendly environment.”

To learn about an InviteManager Sponsorship Roundtable near you, please contact InviteManager.

