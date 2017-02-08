In How to Create a Happy Workplace, author and executive coach Lorraine Grubbs interviewed CEOs, including John Johnson of David Weekley Homes, on topics ranging from building strong, resilient cultures of loyalty to customer engagement. In the book, Johnson recounts proven approaches that started with David Weekley and were used to create a long-lasting culture of spirited, dedicated and loyal employees.

“As an entrepreneur, David had built a very successful home building company,” Johnson said. “He realized that to continue growing, he would need to give up some control and allow his leaders to take the reins. This is not typically easy for a founder to do, but to David, it came naturally.

“David began to invest in the development of his leaders,” Johnson said. “He was the model of leadership to which we aspired – creative, imaginative and forward thinking. He is what some would call an ‘enlightened entrepreneur’ in that he shares his strengths and allows us to use his talents. The creativity and imagination of the company, demonstrated in the homes we build, the vision we have and the systems we use in our operations and our brand are a direct reflection of David Weekley.”

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, has been recognized 10 times for its award-winning culture by FORTUNE magazine.

“The forward-thinking leaders interviewed in this book understand there are no shortcuts to creating a true culture of loyalty in your business,” author Grubbs comments. “I’m passionate about helping businesses create happy workplaces and my mission is to do so, one company at a time.”

“We’ve always believed that valuing our Team Members is the right thing to do,” Johnson said. “Throughout our history, this viewpoint has never failed us. We are excited to be included in Lorraine’s book and the examples shared within offer forward-thinking companies a great value.”

Grubb’s book also includes interviews from CEOs at Christian Brothers Automotive, Houston Methodist, Briggs & Veselka Co., Gillman Automotive, Hotze Health and Wellness Center and more.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 23 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 10 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 80,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

About “How to Create a Happy Workplace”

Grubbs’ “A Happy Workplace” system, evolved out of her desire to help companies create cultures where employees come to work because they “want to”, not because they “have to.” As a business consultant to companies like Landry’s, State Farm, General Insulation, Methodist Hospital and others, Grubbs’ team assesses an organization’s loyalty and customer service, and helps build a blueprint for extraordinary employee loyalty and customer engagement. The common-sense tactics she recommends comprise essential components to create and sustain a successful atmosphere of loyalty and all the benefits that spring from it. Clients notice how their businesses change and their bottom line improves as employees became warrior spirits demonstrating increased productivity and elevated levels of customer service. For further information, please visit http://www.LorraineGrubbs.com or contact Grubbs at 281-813-0305.

About Lorraine Grubbs

Lorraine Grubbs, was part of the Southwest Airlines Leadership Team for over 15 years. She has more than 30 years of experience as a leader, author and executive coach working exclusively in the field of how to build and retain loyalty in business. Her “A Happy Workplace” system incorporates proven and validated principles that companies who put their employees first utilize. She speaks four languages (English, Spanish, French and ‘Nautical’) and possesses various HR certifications. She regularly contributes articles to a variety of publications, and is a guest lecturer at Rice University and the University of Houston’s Executive MBA program. When not working, and flying, you’ll find Grubbs living aboard her boat “Loyalty” in Galveston, TX.