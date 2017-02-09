Microscan Announces Upgrade to Free Online Barcode Generator

Free Online Barcode Generator Barcode Generator is a free online tool with 28 different barcode types.

Microscan offers a free barcode generator with 28 different barcode types online.

Microscan, a global technology leader in barcode, machine vision, verification, and lighting solutions, announces an upgraded version of our barcode generator, located at http://www.microscan.com/en-us/barcode-generator. The barcode generator is a free online tool enabling users to create, save, and email custom barcodes.

28 different barcode types, from linear to stacked to 2D symbologies, are now available on http://www.microscan.com. While not intended as a professional barcode application tool, the barcode generator is an informative resource that allows users to see and understand different symbology features. User-created barcodes can be downloaded, saved, and sent by email. The following symbologies are supported: Aztec, Codabar, Code 11, Code 128, Code 39, Code 39 Extended, Code 93, Data Matrix, DataBar Expanded, DataBar Limited, DataBar Stacked, DataBar Stacked Omnidirectional, DataBar Truncated, EAN-13, EAN-8, GS1-128, Industrial 2 of 5, Interleaved 2 of 5, Matrix 2 of 5, MicroPDF417, PDF417, PLANET, POSTNET, QR Code, Telepen, UPC-A, UPC-E, and USPS.

The barcode generator is just one of the many online resources offered by Microscan. A recognized leader in barcode reading, barcode verification, and machine vision, Microscan offers free on-demand training, multimedia resources, and other materials to organizations and professionals wanting to boost productivity, increase efficiency, and maximize competitiveness by using barcodes and automating inspection processes. Additional online tools are available at http://www.microscan.com/en-us/resources including videos, webinars, white papers, and other materials for industry professionals who want to stay up-to-date on the latest advances in track, trace, and control technology.

The barcode generator can be found on Microscan’s website at http://www.microscan.com/en-us/barcode-generator. For more information on professional services and training, please contact Microscan at info(at)microscan(dot)com.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the 2D symbology, Data Matrix. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

Microscan is an ISO 9001:2008-certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., and is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

Microscan Contact

Corporate Headquarters, U.S.

Natalia Debalchuk, Marketing Coordinator

+1 425-203-4873; ndebalchuk(at)microscan(dot)com