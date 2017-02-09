We strive to create a very engaged workplace since more than 80 percent of our employee base works from home and we want everyone to feel part of something bigger.

World Travel Holdings is proud to announce that for the third year in a row it has been named to FlexJobs’ annual list of the 100 Top Companies to Watch for Telecommuting and Remote Jobs. This list is based on an analysis of more than 47,000 companies and their telecommuting job posting histories in the FlexJobs database during 2016. World Travel Holdings is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of telecommuting job openings on the FlexJobs site in 2016. To be considered for this list, the jobs offered by these companies had to be telecommuting-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.

“Ten years ago we began transitioning to become a predominantly work-at-home company to allow us to recruit top talent for our travel agent positions, and since then we have retained many valuable employees by providing them the flexibility to work from home,” said Loren Kennedy, vice president of Human Resources for World Travel Holdings. “Our vision is to broaden horizons — both for our team and for our customers. We strive to create a very engaged workplace since more than 80 percent of our employee base works from home and we want everyone to feel part of something bigger. This satisfaction translates to a positive customer experience and ultimately can be attributed to why we are a powerhouse in the travel industry.”

In the past, World Travel Holdings has hired for jobs with telecommuting options such as Travel Professional, Customer Care Representative and Business Development Manager and has been recognized as a leader in the industry in virtually recruiting, hiring and training more than 330 employees annually.

There has been notable growth in telecommuting in recent years and the movement toward a more remote and mobile workforce is growing stronger. Continued advances in mobile and cloud workplace technologies, the workforce dominance of tech-savvy Millennials, and the financial, health, and work-life balance benefits that remote work offers both employers and workers are driving this trend. Sixty-eight percent of U.S. workers say, in the future, they expect to work remotely instead of commute to an office every day.

“The results of this year’s list are in line with the overall growth trends we’re observing in the flexible job marketplace, with increasingly diverse companies turning to the ‘TRaD’ (or telecommuting, remote, and distributed) model of work as an integrated business practice,” said Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “From an even broader perspective, more people are now professionally engaged in the knowledge economy, which naturally supports jobs that can be done from home. And as more companies embrace remote work in meaningful ways, more people will have greater access to broader career and employment opportunities, creating a positive ripple effect on our economy.”

