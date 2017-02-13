Axial Benefits Group New England is a very different marketplace from the rest of the country in that companies in this region lack the information they need to benchmark their practices against their competition - Mick Rodgers, Managing Partner

Axial Benefits Group (ABG) invites all interested businesses, to participate in its New England Employee Benefits Survey. This report is expected to be one of the most extensive survey of its kind, focusing on identifying important corporate benefits trends in companies throughout New England. The survey will be available on-line at axialco.com/survey

“New England is a very different marketplace from the rest of the country in that companies in this region lack the information they need to benchmark their practices against their competition”, said Mick Rodgers, Managing Partner of ABG. “By providing this information we are changing the way New England Businesses are buying their healthcare and other employee benefits.”

Participants in the survey will be able to obtain access to competitive information, including: benefit costs; plan design, and contribution levels for healthcare programs from hundreds of New England companies.

The final results will be presented at ABG’s Benefits Reengineered Conference in May. In addition, all survey participants will be provided access to the final results at no cost. All company information will be held in the strictest confidence, and individual company data will not be released.

If you are interested in participating in the survey or would like more information, please visit axialco.com/NEsurvey.

About Axial Benefits Group:

Located in Burlington, Massachusetts, Axial Benefits Group is one of New England's fastest growing independent brokerage firms. Led by Mick Rodgers, Axial Benefits Group (ABG), offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including employee benefits, corporate 401k plans, and executive compensation packages. ABG was recently recognized by the Boston Business Journal for being one of the top 25 Employee Benefits Firms in Massachusetts.