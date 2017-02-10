Woven Metal Products (WMP) has transformed its processing capabilities by employing cutting-edge robotic equipment at its manufacturing facility in Alvin, Texas. WMP has always been ahead of the curve with the latest equipment in the industry, starting with robotics in 2000. Today, WMP has state-of-the-art robotic equipment for a variety of applications required to meet customer demands. Robotic machinery brings benefits to WMP’s customers, enabling WMP to meet extremely tight timelines while still providing the utmost in quality.

Fabrication, what WMP is known for, far surpasses that of other fabricators due to WMP’s extreme attention to detail and quality. While others may outsource various parts of a job, WMP does almost everything in-house, from cutting and rolling to machining. WMP brought machining capabilities in-house and added robotic technology to control variables such as quality and turnaround time. Having robotic machinery in its fabrication facility gives WMP powerful processing capabilities. Multi-process welding, robotic arc welding and other procedures are robotically controlled, with new processes generated based on the needs and requirements of their customers. Robotic welding allows work to continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week so WMP can control turnaround time and meet customers’ required demands with ease.

WMP utilizes state-of-the-art Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) technology to furnish its customers with custom perforated products. Their perforated products division houses the latest in CNC machinery, with fully robotic handling, punch plasma, waterjet and Trumpf laser cutting machines, all to get the job done in the most efficient precise and fastest way. Programming is conducted at the main hubs throughout WMP, and can also be done or edited from any machine terminal within the WMP facility, allowing for immediate, or even last second changes. Because WMP’s robotic equipment can be programmed to perform non-stop, with or without personnel on-hand, WMP can meet the tightest of deadlines.

WMP houses the latest in robotic equipment to meet the increasing needs of its customers. WMP has and continues to expand its processes and capabilities based on the requirements of its customers. Whatever the need, WMP answers it, by adding space, machinery, and personnel. Today’s companies need immediate and innovative solutions, and they look to WMP to answer those needs.

About Woven Metal Products

