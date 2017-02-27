Moore Recycling Associates is pleased to announce the successful transition of ownership to its long-standing leaders Nina Bellucci Butler and Stacey Luddy, serving respectively as CEO and COO/CFO of the newly formed company, More Recycling, intentionally named as a nod to its predecessor. Completing the new leadership team is Chad Jodon, former Senior Software Architect at IBM, now CIO.

"We are extremely proud of our company origins and the future feels exciting," said Butler. "As the next generation of Moore Recycling, we will continue to prioritize integrity and thought-leadership while pushing innovations in technology and information analysis that facilitate the greater expansion of sustainable materials management."

The new company retains the core staff of sustainability consultants and the information management system that leaders Butler, Luddy, and Jodon designed and cultivated over the years.

More Recycling will continue to provide clients with the research, consulting, tools, and strategic long-term planning and program management services for the plastics packaging and recycling industries.

Patty Moore and Doug McDowell, co-founders of Moore Recycling Associates 28 years ago, will scale back to manage Sustainable Materials Management of California (SMM of CA), a company founded to manage recycling trade associations, including Plastic Recycling Corporation of California (PRCC).

Moore said, "I am honored and thrilled to have Nina and Stacey continue the core mission of Moore Recycling—to take an active role in developing environmentally sound, sustainable global growth. While I will continue to support More Recycling and SMM of CA, I will do so while working far less. It has been a fun and fruitful 30+ years, and I am happily moving on to let the next generation step up."

About More Recycling

More Recycling is a research and consulting company that provides forward-thinking programs, tools, and strategic planning services to accelerate the transition to a society that manages resources sustainably. With nearly 20 years of experience in the recycling of postconsumer materials, specifically plastics, More Recycling offers a deep understanding of the complex and ever-changing lifecycle of plastic packaging—from collection to recycling infrastructure to end-use markets. The company serves as a liaison between industry, public agencies, and NGO’s and prioritizes accurate information and neutrality in the marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.morerecycling.com.

About Sustainable Materials Management of California

Sustainable Materials Management of California (SMM of CA), has over 20 years' experience in managing the day-to-day operations of environmental organizations.