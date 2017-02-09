Businesses with multiple locations appreciate the convenience of an all-in-one monitoring appliance such as IntellaStore II.

APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network monitoring and security solutions, today announced that Portland Community College (PCC) has selected APCON’s IntellaStore II network monitoring solution to enhance security and vulnerability analysis throughout the college’s central data center and network core locations.

According to Scot Brooks, network engineer for PCC, the APCON solution was chosen as part of a network visibility and security initiative. The project is aimed at complementing a recent redesign of PCC’s network. The IntellaStore II was selected based on its unique ability to introduce the highest level of data visibility throughout the network and maintain compatibility with the latest security and network management tools PCC has selected to incorporate into its network architecture. The IntellaStore II’s packet capture and store functionality provides additional capability, enabling troubleshooting across PCC’s monitoring deployment.

“Businesses with multiple locations appreciate the convenience of an all-in-one monitoring appliance such as IntellaStore II,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “For Portland Community College, a big factor was the ability of IntellaStore II to capture network traffic from across the network and aggregate, filter, groom, and send the data to the preferred analysis tools.”

Brooks said PCC also has appreciated the level of service provided by APCON’s Professional Services Team throughout the transition. “They are extremely responsive to our needs and are quick to answer whenever we need it,” Brooks said.

IntellaStore II is a complete network visibility solution for midsize data centers and remote locations, combining APCON's world class data monitoring switch with integrated traffic capture for analysis. Network engineers can monitor data center networks plus analyze traffic and application performance all within a single solution, reducing costs and improving problem resolution.

To learn how network visibility enhances security, join the APCON team at this year’s RSA Conference at booth #S519. APCON will be demonstrating its family of IntellaStore all-in-one network monitoring appliances. Any media representative who wants to schedule a product demonstration may contact the APCON public relations team at 503-682-4050.

About APCON

For more than 20 years, APCON has consistently delivered smart, stable and scalable technology solutions that provide an unparalleled level of confidence to service providers and businesses seeking total data center visibility and security. Its customers range from midsize companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises in more than 40 countries. APCON assures superior network monitoring while supporting traffic analysis and streamlined network management and security. For more information, visit http://www.apcon.com or follow us on Twitter @apcon.