SAE International and the SAE Foundation celebrate National Pi Day – 3/14 – to shed light on the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

The SAE Foundation is inviting everyone to give a gift in support of this initiative on March 14. Donations to the SAE Foundation will help fill the workforce pipeline with skilled technical talent by supporting programs that champion STEM education around the world.

Douglas Patton, SAE President, has generously offered to match donations made to the SAE Foundation on National Pi Day, up to $3,140.

“One of my goals as president is to focus on STEM because I realize there is a lack of engineers coming through the pipeline,” said Patton. “Pi Day is a perfect time to raise awareness about the importance of STEM education and I hope that this matching gift will help inspire others to give.”

Donating is not the only part of Pi Day. SAE International members and Sections are encouraged to celebrate National Pi Day by uploading their photos to Member Connection. Or, if you are really adventurous, take the Pi(e) challenge at http://saefoundation.org/piechallenge. Learn how you can make a lasting impression and commemorate STEM education.

SAE’s STEM programs have reached over five million students and have brought more than 30,000 industry professionals into classrooms. SAE is the only U.S.-based organization with a full continuum of STEM education programs from preschool through college, including the award-winning A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

In addition, the SAE Foundation supports more than 60 awards and recognitions, and a dozen undergraduate and graduate scholarships.

