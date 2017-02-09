Petplan’s 2017 Veterinary Awards Winners Lead the Pack

Thousands of nominations for Petplan’s 2017 Veterinary Awards poured in from every corner of the U.S. and Canada, but in the end, just six winners took home all the bones. Petplan hosted the sixth annual Veterinary Awards Dinner on February 4 at Orlando’s Four Seasons Resort, in tandem with the North American Veterinary Conference. The event shines a deserved spotlight on outstanding veterinary professionals across North America.

The winners revealed at this year’s gala are:

Practice of the Year

Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center, Levittown, PA

We loved the quality and variety of their services as well as their commitment to community events and continuing education opportunities

Veterinarian of the Year

Dr. Hilary Wheeler, CVA, The Whole Pet Vet Hospital, Los Gatos, CA

Dr. Wheeler impressed us with her personalized and wholesome approach to wellness and prevention through traditional and alternative medicine.

Practice Manager of the Year

Andy Pertuset, CVPM, Western Carolina Regional Animal Hospital & Veterinary Emergency Hospital, Flat Rock NC

We were particularly struck by his commitment to his team, earnest interest in personal growth and lasting interactions with clients.

Veterinary Technician of the Year

Purvi Patel, RVT, Laurelwood Veterinary Hospital, Waterloo, ON

Purvi impressed with her warm professionalism, aptitude and joy through her work in the hospital and by volunteering locally and globally to promote animal health and welfare.

Receptionist of the Year

Amie Zimmerman, Deer Grove Veterinary Clinic, Cottage Grove, WI

We applaud her involvement with community outreach and fundraising goals, as well as developing the clinic’s use of social media and online presence.

Pet Parent of the Year

Melody Fox, Cause4Paws Pet Food Bank, Phoenix, AZ

We were impressed by how Melody tirelessly poured her heart into founding Cause4Paws Pet Food Bank. Without her dedication to seniors and their pets, many in her community would go hungry.

Nominees in each category were submitted by both professional peers and clients, and then each completed a rigorous application process to accept their candidacy. Organizers narrowed the pack down to six semi-finalists per category, and then an independent judging panel chose three to advance to the finalist round. Judges included North America’s most talented veterinary professionals, several of whom are award winners from past years.

Winning professionals received their awards at the Veterinary Awards Dinner, which was emceed by Dr. Andy Roark. More than 200 guests attended the event to see the winners announced.

"This year’s nominees were such a phenomenal group that the judges had their work cut out for them,” says Petplan co-founder and co-CEO Natasha Ashton. “But while every veterinary professional nominated brings something special to their work, our winners exemplify everything the Veterinary Awards are about. Being able to recognize individuals and teams making such a meaningful impact on pets’ lives is truly an honor. Congratulations to all the honorees!”

Now in its sixth year, the Petplan Veterinary Awards celebrate the important work of America’s veterinary professionals, who go above and beyond providing pets with exceptional care and clients with outstanding customer service.

To learn more about the 2017 winners or nominate a pet health hero for the 2018 Awards, please visit

GoPetplan.com/VetAwards.

