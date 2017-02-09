“We are shattering the commonly-held misconception that a paper-based solution is easier or less expensive than technology,” said Ron Sullivan, Executive Vice President, eCOA at ERT.

ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes risk and uncertainty in clinical trials, today announced the launch of its refreshed eCOA technology environment, which dramatically simplifies the implementation and management of trials that require collection of Clinical Outcomes Assessments.

Designed to support simple to the most complex studies, ERT’s eCOA environment collects patient data anywhere, anytime, and in any language, and can be provisioned across mobile devices, web browsers and patients’ own devices (known as BYOD or bring your own device). On-device calculations and medical device integrations enable real-time access to operational and clinical data, so sponsors see how their study is performing, and ensure patient safety.

“We are shattering the commonly-held misconception that a paper-based solution is easier or less expensive than technology,” said Ron Sullivan, Executive Vice President, eCOA at ERT. “ERT’s eCOA environment has all the quality, consistency and administrative benefits inherent with an electronic solution, and now is easy to implement and even easier to manage.”

ERT’s eCOA environment provides uniform data collection with more efficient study change management and mitigates the need for manual data reconciliation. Formerly customized features are now included as standard, and pre-configured study components are widely available. Additionally, complimentary protocol review by ERT’s expansive team of patient reported outcomes (PRO)/eCOA Clinical Scientists ensures fit-for-purpose design on every study.

“Now we can enable sponsors to focus on clinical research – not the minutiae of data collection and assimilation,” continued Sullivan. “Trial leaders can reduce uncertainty and have confidence in their collected data, while keeping studies on time and on budget.”

For additional information on ERT’s enhanced eCOA solution, visit ert.com/eCOA.

About ERT

ERT is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that our customers can move ahead with confidence. With more than 40 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what’s next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement, and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. Over the past four years, more than half of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, Biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions in 9,500+ studies spanning three million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly – and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.