Medic-CE to Highlight Benefits of Online Refresher Training in Webinar

Medic-CE, a Career Step company and provider of accredited, online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals, will discuss how agencies and departments can use existing content or provide their own curriculum on Medic-CE’s powerful online learning platform during a free, live 45-minute webinar at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

In “Top 5 Reasons for Implementing Online Refresher Training,” Judson Smith, Career Step Vice President of Continuing Education will share how online refresher training helps agencies achieve compliance, simplify oversight, reduce risk, improve learning experiences and save time and money. Smith, who is a paramedic with more than 20 years’ experience in the field, will be joined by Mike Hodgson, Career Step Executive Vice President of Healthcare Products and Partnerships.

“First responders’ schedules are hectic, so a solution that offers them maximum flexibility is key—and our learning platform excels in that,” Smith said. “With the Medic-CE platform agencies can have flexibility in both when and where students complete the courses as well as what they are learning. Departments can leverage any of the over 200 hours of content we offer or create and deliver their own online training.”

Medic-CE stands out from competitors as one of the only companies offering affordable virtual, instructor-led training (VILT) and self-paced continuing medical education courses as well as the option for companies to create and deliver customized in-house training for their teams. The Medic-CE learning platform also provides robust statistical reporting and tracking down to the individual level, allowing agencies to see how engaged individuals are in the training, including course completions, failures and past-due assignments.

The company offers continuing education courses specifically designed to meet the new National Continued Competency Program’s (NCCP) national component requirements. All Medic-CE EMS solutions are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and are accepted by the National Registry of EMTs (NREMT).

The webinar is free to attend and open to all EMS and Fire administrators and educators. A live Q&A will follow. Registration is required—reserve your spot today at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1636719095859980290.

About Medic-CE

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 75,000 learners and 200 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 200 hours of continuing education are available through the company’s powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at Medic-CE.com or 1-844-800-2304.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers, has more than 150 partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide, offers a variety of continuing education courses for healthcare professionals and has educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals. Career Step provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation and is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and bettering business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836.