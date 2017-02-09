Marblehead High School's (MA) Tri-M Chapter. Photo courtesy: Julie Frias. Give a Note is important to us because our music department thrives, and we know how amazing it is to have a safe place to express ourselves through music.

Last October-December, Give a Note Foundation hosted a #MusicEdMatters giving campaign, and 18 Tri-M® and four NAfME Collegiate chapters competed to raise the most funds. Altogether, these 21 student chapters raised more than $10,000 for Give a Note, an affiliate of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME).

The two Tri-M and two collegiate chapters that raised the most money for Give a Note also gained a spot on the 2017 Music In Our Schools Tour [see giveanote.org]. These upcoming stops on the Tour will feature check presentations from the winning student chapters to Give a Note Foundation, to help provide grants for more schools. These schools have also invited young students from local elementary and middle schools to join them in a performance and to enjoy a celebration concert by a Radio Disney artist during the Tour stops at their schools.

One of the winning Tri-M schools was Marblehead High School in Marblehead, MA. “Give a Note is important to us because our music department thrives, and we know how amazing it is to have a safe place to express ourselves through music,” said Marblehead’s Tri-M President Margaret Ross, a senior at Marblehead High School. “We want everyone to have the chance to express themselves through music.”

“These presentations will be wonderful ‘pay it forward’ moments,” said Give a Note CEO Jane Mell Balek. “I am so proud of these generous and hard-working students who have demonstrated what leading and serving look like.”

The four student chapters that will be on the 2017 Music In Our Schools Tour as a result of raising the most funds for Give a Note are:



March 3: University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, MO (Collegiate winner)

March 10: Collinsville High School, Maryville, IL (Tri-M winner)

April 6: Marblehead High School, Marblehead, MA (Tri-M winner)

April 7: Rhode Island College, Providence, RI (Collegiate winner)

Follow the 2017 Tour by following Give a Note on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@GiveANote) and following the hashtags #MusicInspires and #MIOStour.

The following Tri-M chapters raised donations for Give a Note:

Marblehead High School: Marblehead, MA — $1150

Collinsville High School: Collinsville, IL — $887.58

North Forsyth High School: Cumming, GA — $881.00

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Parkland, FL — $679.90

Half Hollow Hills High School West: Dix Hills, NY — $600

Old Mill High School: Millersville, MD — $618

PHS Tri-M Society — $525

Bethel High School: Bethel, CT — $510

McLean High School: McLean, VA — $505

Cooperative Middle School: Stratham, NH — $500

BASIS Phoenix: Phoenix, AZ — $500

Loudoun County High School: Leesburg, VA — $500

Edison High School: Edison, NJ — $500

Olmsted Fall High School: Olmsted Falls, OH — 464.81

Riverside High School: Rd Durham, NC — $134

Desert Mountain High School: Scottsdale, AZ — $50

Immaculate Conception High School: Montclair, NJ — $35

Lake High School: Millbury, OH — $35

The following NAfME Collegiate Chapters raised donations for Give a Note:

University of Central Missouri: Warrensburg, MO — $636

Rhode Island College: Providence, RI — $343

Ohio State University: Columbus, OH — $30

University of Memphis: Memphis, TN — $10

In its five years, Give a Note has provided over $1.2 million in grants to reach more than 55,000 students in underserved communities across the United States.

