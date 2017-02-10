Costa Farms Shares Top Plants for Valentine’s Day

Desert Gems is a collection of bright, colorful cacti. You can find them in ruby red, amethyst purple, topaz yellow, emerald green, or garnet orange – so there’s a look for everyone. Cut flowers are beautiful, but they only last so long. Why give roses that will only last a week or two when you can go with a colorful plant that can keep adding color to your someone special’s life for years?

Living plants provide a welcome breath of fresh air on Valentines’ Day, a time in the dead of winter when many of us start to suffer from cabin fever. While a dozen red roses is a standard floral gift to say “I Love You,” there are other options that stay alive longer – and get better with time.

Happily, there’s a plant for every style, favorite color, and personality. Plus, these plants will continue to bloom for months and months. Check out some of the best houseplants from Costa Farms to gift this Valentine’s Day.

Red Aglaonema

Red Aglaonema is one of the easiest and most stylish plants you can grow. A relatively new variety to the houseplant world, this showy plant offers leaves that are streaked and stripped with seasonal shades of bright red, pink, white, and chartreuse. Loved ones are sure to enjoy and admire it for years to come!

Grow Red Aglaonema practically anywhere – it thrives in both low light and bright. It prefers a humid environment, but doesn’t mind dry air, either. Water Red Aglaonema when the top inch or two of the potting mix dries.

Anthurium

Show love with a plant that has heart-shaped leaves and flowers! Anthuriums bloom in festive shades of red and pink, as well as white, purple, orange, and other tones. A happy anthurium will bloom for years. The flowers hold up well, too — with warmth and humidity, they last for months. What's better, anthuriums bloom on and off all year.

Grow anthurium in a bright spot indoors with average- or above-average humidity levels. Water when the top inch or so of the potting mix dries. Fertilizing with a general-purpose houseplant fertilizer a few times a year can encourage more flowers.

Bromeliads

Bold, exotic bromeliads are showstoppers. These dramatic plants are actually related to pineapples and offer a tropical feel — so they’re perfect for this time of year. Their sensational stalks of red, pink, purple, orange, yellow, or white flowers are breathtaking. Some types also offer attractively variegated leaves.

Grow bromeliads in a bright, humid spot. Low humidity can cause leaf tips to turn brown. Water when the top inch of the potting mix dries to the touch.

Desert Gems

Desert Gems is a collection of bright, colorful cacti. Find them in ruby red, amethyst purple, topaz yellow, emerald green, or garnet orange – so there’s a look for everyone. Grow them in a bright spot and water once every two or three weeks; enough to keep the plants from shriveling.

About Costa Farms

