Krupp Kommunications (K2) Announces New Entertainment Clients

Krupp Kommunications (K2) a full-service public relations, marketing, and branding agency currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, has added the following entertainment clients to its roster. The announcement was made by Heidi Krupp, the firm’s Founder/CEO.



Moll Anderson: Moll is an accomplished author, television and radio host, inspirational interior designer, life stylist, and advocate for women and children globally. In her fifth book, Change Your Home, Change Your Life™ with Color, the acclaimed inspirational interior designer and Emmy Award-winning television personality reveals how readers can transform their lives for the better by revamping their surroundings.

Dr. Jen Ashton: Dr. Ashton is a physician, author and television medical contributor. She is the Chief Women's Health Correspondent for ABC News and “Good Morning America” and is a columnist for Cosmopolitan magazine. Ashton practices as a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist at Hygeia Gynecology, LLC, a private medical practice she founded in New Jersey.

Thomas John: Thomas John is a global psychic sensation who has wowed audiences across the world including celebrity fans with his impressively accurate messages from “the other side.” As a psychic and medium Thomas John has successfully tapped into his sixth sense and is able to decode data from another “world” that is not yet fully formed.

Man Made Music: Founded by award-winning composer, producer, and sonic branding expert Joel Beckerman—Man Made Music has created sonic identities for AT&T, IMAX, Southwest Airlines, Qdoba, Allstate, Cricket Wireless, “The CBS Evening News,” ESPN’s “30 for 30,” HBO, “Entertainment Tonight,” Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations,” and the Super Bowl. In 2017, Man Made Music will roll out exciting projects with CMT, Hulu, IMAX and more.

Dr. Partha Nandi: As the Chief Health Editor at WXYZ-TV (ABC) Detroit, Dr. Nandi hosts his own syndicated TV show, “Ask Dr. Nandi,” which covers a wide variety of health and wellness topics, including many that people are not yet familiar with—or are afraid to ask about. Dr. Nandi’s compassion for patients and their families, He’s inspiring people to become their own “health hero,” the subject of his forthcoming book with Simon & Schuster.

“Our new entertainment clients cover a range of topics from health, wellness, color, to the celebration of life,” said Heidi Krupp, CEO and Founder. “It’s an honor to represent this diverse group that is contributing the making our world a better place. We are so pleased to be sharing their stories to the world.”

