MaidPro Named a Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Michelle Spitzer, MaidPro I have a huge advantage over my competition by being a part of the amazing MaidPro family.

MaidPro was recently named as one of the Top Franchises for Women by Franchise Business Review. This marks the first year for the home cleaning franchise since their inception in 1991. MaidPro was among 300 franchise brands, representing over 6,400 female franchise owners, that participated in the research. MaidPro’s franchisees were surveyed using 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

Michelle Spitzer, a top five revenue-producing MaidPro franchisee, believes woman are particularly well suited for franchising, “I think women can be great team players and can thrive with fellow franchisees. I would advise any women considering franchising to find a company that is progressive and has a vision. Make sure the franchise you are considering provides a product or service that you are passionate about. I would also make sure they are going to provide you with a clear franchise system along with the proper support and tools to ensure your success. I have a huge advantage over my competition by being a part of the amazing MaidPro family.”

MaidPro’s survey data showed the following of MaidPro female franchisees:



94% feel their franchise has strong core values

91% say there is strong leadership

87% feel there is adequate training and support

86% enjoy being part of their franchise system

92% enjoy the franchisee community

“The franchise industry provides many options to women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis in multiple sectors,” says Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. “The number of franchise opportunities can be overwhelming, so it’s critical to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership.”

MaidPro was recently awarded Top in Category for Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises for 2017. They were also along Entrepreneurs Top 500 Franchises and Franchise Gator’s Top 100 Franchises. MaidPro is actively seeking new, qualified owners looking to join the growing franchise in both the United States and Canada.

About MaidPro

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 225 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was also named a Best Franchise to Buy by Forbes in 2015 and 2016. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.