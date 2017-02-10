Record Revenue Helps to Usher in Customer Direct’s 20th Anniversary

As Customer Direct, the leader in Outsourced Contact Center Services, enters its 20th year of operations, it does so on the heels of record revenues. Based in St. Ann, Missouri, Customer Direct provides multi-channel, multi-lingual Live Agent reservations, customer care, technical, and back-office operations support to leading companies throughout the U.S., and the world. Industries served include Hospitality, Publishing, Healthcare, IT, and Retail/eCommerce.

Customer Direct’s founders, Robert "Bob" Nolan and his son, Robert "Rob" Jr., have a history of building and growing successful St. Louis-based companies. After their previous business, SCS/Compute, was acquired in 1996 by Thomson Financial (now Thomson Reuters), the two researched the marketplace to identify opportunities where their extensive experience & expertise in strategy, technology, and customer service could help bridge a gap, and deliver a much-needed service. One thing they knew, they wanted to keep the business in St. Louis.

The Nolan’s realized that being based in St. Louis meant access to an accent agnostic workforce, a strong work ethic, and a centrally-located footprint. And so, what started in 1997 as an idea to deliver best-in-class, onshore, competitively-priced contact center services, has since grown into North America’s leading outsourced contact center, with facilities in St. Ann (as a recently relocated anchor tenant in the new Northwest Crossing development) and Arnold, as well as an extensive work-from-home program. In addition, Customer Direct’s footprint is expected to grow even more with a significant, soon-to-be-announced expansion planned for the first half of 2017.

“We are optimists, but we are also realists. We thought we had a chance to make Customer Direct a real success, but we never could have imagined it turning into what it is today,” said Rob Nolan, now President and CEO of Customer Direct. “What we’ve found is that when we keep things simple, respond to our clients’ customers in a timely, friendly, and helpful fashion ... be it via phone, chat, social media, email, etc. … what we are able to do is provide meaningful, consumer-centric solutions, all at flexible, very competitive rates. We approach the way we do business as that of a profit center for our clients; yes, we answer the phone or respond to an email, but at the heart of what we do is design & deliver tailored systems and workflows that capture powerful, actionable customer data. This allows our clients to better understand their customers, and, subsequently, to provide products, services, and experiences that are aligned with those customer behaviors and expectations. The result is that we can say we will be celebrating being in business for twenty years this year, with our most successful year coming in year nineteen,” continued Nolan.

Mr. Nolan concluded, “I’m not sure there is a secret to our longevity, but I would say two things in particular have certainly contributed to our success. One, St. Louis. The best city with the best people. It may sound trite, but we sincerely believe it. We have had opportunities to move our operations elsewhere, but we are from here, we love it here, our team is second to none, and we are humbled to do our part to help keep St. Louisans working. And two, over the past twenty years my Dad and I have learned a lot. Our desire to never stop learning means we will continue to get better at what we do. And hopefully, that means in another 20 years, Customer Direct will still be doing our part to keep the St. Louis-region working, and helping our customers to grow and flourish.”

