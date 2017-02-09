New $75,000 Conscious Capitalism Student Business Plan Competition

If Conscious Capitalism is to become synonymous with ‘business as usual,’ future generations will need to embrace and practice capitalism as a force for good in the world.

Conscious Capitalism, Inc., the nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business, announced today its first Student Business Plan Competition with more than $75,000 in prizes to be awarded to the top four winning student teams. Deadline to enter is March 14, 2017.

Open to U.S. and international students attending undergraduate, graduate and high school/secondary academic institutions, the Conscious Capitalism Student Business Plan Competition invites the submission of businesses--both early stage and conceptual--which are based on a Higher Purpose beyond solely maximizing profit, one of the four guiding tenets of Conscious Capitalism. Winning entries will also be judged on how the business will live up to that purpose through implementation of Conscious Capitalism’s other three tenets: Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Leadership and Conscious Culture.

“If Conscious Capitalism is to become synonymous with ‘business as usual,’ future generations will need to embrace and practice capitalism as a force for good in the world,” said Conscious Capitalism, Inc. co-CEOs, Doug Rauch and Alexander McCobin. “Millennials and the subsequent Generation Z will determine whether a more conscious practice of capitalism can indeed elevate humanity through business well into the next century. We are thrilled to give them the opportunity to do just that.”

Finalists Pitch Day

The top four entries will win an all-expense paid trip for up to four team members to attend the 2017 Spring Conscious Capitalism Conference in Philadelphia, April 18-20, where they will pitch their businesses to a judging panel comprised of exemplary business leaders from the Conscious Capitalism movement.

Grand Prize

Winning team will receive an all-expense paid trip for up to four team members to attend Conscious Capitalism’s marquee event, the invite-only CEO Summit in Austin, Texas, October 10-12, 2017 where they will join some of the Conscious Capitalism movement’s foremost leaders and learn how to put their business plan into action. The winning team will also received a package of in-kind services covering legal, branding and marketing, leadership and operations from businesses at the forefront of the Conscious Capitalism movement.

Entry Details

Students who wish to enter the competition must first submit a five-ten page business plan that includes analysis of how the business advances Conscious Capitalism. Deadline for submission is March 14, 2017. Business plan submission form and additional details can be found at ConsciousCapitalism.org/business-plan-competition.

For students seeking additional information about the competition, please reach out to businessplan(at)consciouscapitalism.org. For businesses wishing to sponsor this or future Conscious Capitalism Student Business Plan Competitions, please contact Chief Advancement Officer, Elana Yonah, at elana.yonah(at)consciouscapitalism.org.

About Conscious Capitalism

Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business. The practice of Conscious Capitalism includes implementing the tenets of Higher Purpose, Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Culture and Conscious Leadership. The organization produces transformational events, workshops, publications and academic research, and supports a growing network of Conscious Capitalism Chapters around the world which serve as communities of inquiry for business leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants and others interested in advancing the Conscious Capitalism movement. Founded in 2010, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco.