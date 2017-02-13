We couldn’t have found a better set of skills and experience to lead GAA into its next aggressive phase of growth.

Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach announced today that, after an extensive search, it has hired Retired Lieutenant Colonel Eugene “Gene” Augustine to serve as campus president. Lt. Colonel Augustine officially began his duties on Jan. 17.

As a former student at Golf Academy of America in Orlando, Lt. Colonel Augustine brings unique perspective and expertise to his role. He graduated as Valedictorian in 2016 and received the prestigious Conrad Rehling Achievement Award for his high standards of attitude, work ethics and game improvement.

Lt. Colonel Augustine’s decorated career in the Marine Corps spanned over two decades. He deployed in multiple combat operations, including Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Silver Wake and Operation Enduring Freedom. Among the many recognitions he received for his dedicated service were the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Naval Commendation Medal, Joint Commendation Medal and three Combat Action Ribbons.

Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, Lt. Colonel Augustine began teaching military operations and planning at the U.S. Naval War College as an associate professor in the College of Operational and Strategic Leadership.

“When I first got to the Golf Academy of America in Orlando and saw the way they operated and the leadership team that was assembled down there, I really felt like GAA was home. I was really drawn to it,” said Lt. Colonel Augustine. “Even during my first semester, I thought that I would love to work at a place like this. Based on my background in education, the military, and playing and teaching golf, they thought I might be a good fit at GAA in Myrtle Beach. I’m excited that they thought of me and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lt. Colonel Augustine on board,” said Geoff Baird, president of Golf Academy of America. “His outstanding strategic and operational leadership, teaching experience, and business and golf acumen, combined with his invaluable experience as a recent student in our school, make him the perfect fit to lead our staff, faculty and student body. We couldn’t have found a better set of skills and experience to lead GAA into its next aggressive phase of growth.”

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.