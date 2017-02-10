Moorea is a highlight of an Islands of Tahiti vacation. ...a style of luxury unmatched even in most island destinations.

As the snow comes down on much of North America, Goway Travel is luring globetrotters to the South Pacific with three complimentary nights on two of the world’s most exclusive tropical islands.

Moorea and Bora Bora have become synonymous with a honeymoon in paradise. In reality, both islands offer an alluring oasis for globetrotters year round. Far from just another surf and sand holiday, the Islands of Tahiti showcase a unique style of Polynesian culture, beautiful hinterland, flawless azure lagoons offering a wide range of water sports and activities, and a style of luxury unmatched even in most island destinations.

Both islands are known to command a high price tag. Bora Bora in particular is often regarded as one of the world’s most exclusive islands, and a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience. Goway travellers who book by February 28, 2017 however, will enjoy three complimentary nights as part of Goway’s Moorea & Bora Bora vacation package. This Islands of Tahiti vacation includes five nights at the Intercontinental Moorea Resort & Spa, plus three nights at the Intercontinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort. Also included are round trip flights from Los Angeles or Vancouver to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui, inter-island flights between Papeete, Moorea, and Bora Bora, round-trip transfers, and daily breakfast.

Prices start from just $2999 US from Los Angeles, or $4469 CA from Vancouver in low season, for one person based on twin/double share accommodation – a saving of $1300 US or $1700 CA per couple. Competitively priced connections can be arranged from other North American cities.

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, polar and idyllic island destinations, Europe and South America. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America's leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to select exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Manila, and Sydney (Australia).

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.