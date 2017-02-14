Alicia’s extensive background in managing In-Store signage programs for Fortune 100 companies will be a huge asset as we continue to pursue state-of-the-art solutions for brands across the country. We are proud to have her on the team.

May Group is an award-winning provider of American-made visual branding solutions. Known for eye-catching innovation, the company recently moved to expand their in-store expertise by bringing on longtime retail specialist Alicia Harkness.

Ms. Harkness brings more than 15 years of experience in the print industry to May Group, most recently as National Account Executive at O'Ryan Group. A retail POS specialist, she has expertise in In-Store signage program management and extensive knowledge of all facets of point of purchase creation, from creative, print production, and fulfillment to new store installation.

According to Vice President of Sales & Marketing Eric Lorberfeld, “Innovative and creative solutions have kept May Group at the forefront of the industry for more than 75 years. Alicia’s extensive background in managing In-Store signage programs for Fortune 100 companies will be a huge asset as we continue to pursue state-of-the-art solutions for brands across the country. We are proud to have her on the team.”

About May Group

Today May Group serves major consumer brands, large retailers, creative agencies, store fixture and display manufacturers, and marketing services firms. Our creativity and passion for innovation help our clients elevate their brand in increasingly competitive retail landscapes. We are thankful to have been part of so many exciting consumer and retailing trends and changes since 1946, and we look forward to continuing our leadership position as an industry innovator in visual brand communications.