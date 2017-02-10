"Superheroes and Superstars" includes more than 100 original works created by Alex Ross, all on public display for the first time.

"Superheroes and Superstars: The Works of Alex Ross"—a new exhibition featuring the work of one of the world’s greatest comic book artists—will be on view at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) from February 11 through May 14, 2017.

The MSV is the first venue to host this traveling exhibition, which has been organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

According to "Superheroes and Superstars" curator Jesse Kowalski, Alex Ross has revitalized classic superheroes into works of fine art with his unique, painted photo-realistic style.

“The MSV is thrilled to be the first venue to present Superheroes and Superstars,” notes MSV Executive Director Dana Hand Evans, who adds that the Museum jumped at the chance to bring the exhibition to the region. “Alex Ross is one of the premier illustrators of our time,” says Evans. Along with offering comic book fans a rare opportunity to see Ross’s original artwork of classic superheroes, such as Wonder Woman, Superman, and Spider-Man, Evans says the exhibition illustrates the Museum’s commitment to present contemporary art in the Shenandoah Valley.

"Superheroes and Superstars" includes more than 100 original works created by Alex Ross, all on public display for the first time. Most of the works in the exhibition are on loan from Ross’s personal collection.

The new exhibition features Alex Ross’s well-known images of superheroes, villains, and his recent paintings of popular culture icons, such as The Beatles and Monty Python. Paintings, sketches, and models from his childhood and college years will also be on view, including “Spidey” booklets that Ross created at the age of four, action figures he made when he was 11 years old, and a self-portrait for a high school art class. Some of Ross’s more recent works in "Superheroes and Superstars" include "A Tale of Two Reeves," a 2016 painting illustrating the two actors audiences most identify with Superman; the 2016 "Hulk Marvelmania" poster painting; "Flash Gordon," a 2015 painting marking the 35th anniversary of the "Flash Gordon" film; and Ross’s variant cover for "Star Wars" #1, an homage to the original 1977 issue for Marvel’s relaunch of the classic "Star Wars" comic book series.

From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, the MSV will host Alex Ross for a rare signing event. Prints and Alex Ross merchandise will be available for purchase in the Museum Store. Those interested in attending the signing may bring up to three items per person (no sketches and/or portfolio reviews). While a fee is not required to attend the signing event, MSV admission will apply to view "Superheroes and Superstars."

The exhibition's display at the MSV is sponsored by Shenandoah Country Q102.

A regional cultural center, the MSV is located at 901 Amherst Street in Winchester, Virginia. The MSV includes galleries, the Glen Burnie House, and seven acres of gardens. The galleries and exhibitions are open year-round; the house and gardens are open April through December. The site is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. January through March and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through December. Admission is $10 or $8 for seniors and youth ages 13 to 18. General admission is always free to youth ages 12 and under and to MSV Members. http://www.theMSV.org